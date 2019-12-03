The pending end of SunTrust Banks Inc. as a corporate entity will be Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.'s gain in terms of an influential stock market listing.
S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday that Old Dominion will replace SunTrust in the S&P 500, beginning Monday.
According to Investopedia, the S&P 500 measures the value of the stocks of the 500 largest corporations by market capitalization listed on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq composite.
Old Dominion, a top-10 trucking company based in Thomasville, could not be immediately reached for comment about shifting to the S&P 500 from the S&P MidCap 400.
"Any time a company makes the move to the S&P 500 from the MidCap 400 it is a big deal because there is a lot more money at play by index funds following the S&P 500," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
An S&P listing provides a corporation with additional exposure to mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
Investopedia says both types of funds "consist of a mix of many different assets and represent a common way for investors to diversify."
"There are key differences, though, in the way they are managed since exchange-traded funds can be traded like stocks, while mutual funds only can be purchased at the end of each trading day based on a calculated price."
There are 8,059 mutual funds with a total of $17.71 trillion in assets as of December 2018. By comparison, there are 1,988 exchange-traded funds with $3.37 trillion in combined assets for the same period.
"This will give greater exposure for the firm, likely give Old Dominion greater access to capital markets for bond issuance, as well as more clout with state and national legislators on issues of importance to the transportation and logistics industries," Madjd-Sadjadi said.
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker, said the shift to the S&P 500 "will certainly reduce the float of public shares as there are several mutual funds and ETFs that track the S&P 500."
"Beyond that, it really means nothing. I would not use this as a reason to buy or sell the stock."
Old Dominion will be added to the S&P 500 Global Industry Classification Standard Trucking sub-industry index.
BB&T Corp. is projected to complete at midnight Friday its $30.3 billion purchase of SunTrust to form Truist Financial Corp. — the sixth largest U.S. bank with $463.7 billion in combined total assets and a nearly $73 billion market capitalization.
Its trading symbol will be "TFC." BB&T shareholders would own 57% of Truist.
Truist’s headquarters will be in Charlotte, though Winston-Salem will retain the community-banking operations and Atlanta will retain SunTrust’s corporate and investment-banking operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.