A sluggish trucking sector in the fourth quarter did not prevent Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. from setting another record revenue year, the company reported Thursday.
However, a 9.7% decline in fourth quarter net income, on top of a 5.4% decline in the third quarter, may continue to serve as a “canary in the coal mine” warning for the national economy.
Old Dominion, based in Thomasville, is a top-10 U.S. less-than-truckload carrier. Continuing upswing in profits has been fueled by internal growth and market-share gains.
The company reported fiscal 2019 revenue of $4.11 billion, up 1.6% from fiscal 2018. Full-year net income also was up 1.6% to $615.5 million.
The fourth-quarter net income decline to $144 million was accompanied by another acknowledgement from Old Dominion executives of what they called a ‘challenging operating environment.”
“Old Dominion’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year reflect our continued focus on revenue quality and cost control," Greg Gantt, Old Dominion's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“The industrial economy remained sluggish during the fourth quarter. Our tonnage also declined compared to the fourth quarter last year, although we were pleased to see our yield continue to improve and our volumes begin to stabilize."
Diluted earnings for the fourth quarter were $1.80 a share, down 15 cents from a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.78 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $479.3 million on capital expenditures during fiscal 2019.
It projects spending $315 million in fiscal 2020: $245 million for real estate and service center expansion projects, $20 million for tractors and trailers, and $50 million for information technology and other assets.
“Our proven ability to navigate through challenging market conditions with consistent results reflects the strength of Old Dominion’s team," Gantt said.
"Our annual results include company records for both revenue and diluted earnings per share, despite the costs associated with an increase in service center capacity that we believed was necessary to support additional market share opportunities."
Old Dominion spent $241 million on share repurchases in fiscal 2019. Companies typically make those repurchases to boost the value of those shares that remain outstanding.
The board of directors declared Thursday a 23-cent first-quarter dividend, payable March 18 to shareholders registered as of March 4.
At last count, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville, 720 at a service center in Greensboro, and 20,594 full-time employees overall as of Dec. 31.
The overall workforce total is down 0.4%, or by 77, from a year ago.
The company is in the process of expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center on the Guilford County side of Kernersville.
