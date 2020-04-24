Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. became Thursday the latest Triad area corporation to confirm employee furloughs.
The Thomasville trucking company said a COVID-19 related decline in business since early April led "to a necessary adjustment to our workforce." It is a top-10 U.S. less-than-truckload carrier.
Old Dominion declined to say how many local and overall employees are affected by the furlough program, including for how many weeks and how long the program is projected to last.
The company did not specify whether management would be taking pay reductions or unpaid time off, as have several local companies as part of their furlough program.
It told analysts during Thursday's conference call that "our current number of active employees has decreased approximately 15%, as compared with April 2019."
"In this case, and with the belief that business levels will be restored once the economy reopens, we implemented an employee furlough program," Greg Gantt, the company's chief executive, told analysts.
As of Dec. 31, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville and 720 at a service center in Greensboro. The company is in the process of expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center in the Guilford County side of Kernersville.
The company listed Thursday having an average 19,948 employees during the first quarter, down 5.2% from 21,044 a year ago. That was the only mention of workforce count in its formal news release.
Gantt said that during the duration of this program, the company will provide health benefits for these employees at no cost and they will also retain their seniority.
Gantt said the furlough program was prompted in large part because "our volumes dropped off pretty significantly at the beginning of April, but they have remained fairly steady ever since."
"This has allowed us to quickly adjust to our new daily shipments counts."
Adam Satterfield, Old Dominion's chief financial officer, told analysts that "due to the unprecedented decrease in revenue we experienced in April, we implemented the furlough program in attempt to balance the number of employees actively working with current freight trends."
Satterfield stressed that while the company "will continue to make our best efforts to match these costs with revenue, while also controlling discretionary spending ... we will not over cut expenses though as we believe we are the best positioned (less than truckload) carrier to capitalize on an improving economy.
"Therefore, we want to ensure that we have the people, equipment and door capacity in place to support our customers when the economy and business levels return to normal."
Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry said that Old Dominion is "aggressively right-sizing, but won’t over cut."
"In light of the sharp revenue drop, Old Dominion has moved swiftly to remove variable costs, including parking excess trucks, minimizing empty miles, and reducing active headcount."
"It will not over cut resources and risk having insufficient capacity to capitalize on improving economic conditions (and market share gains at attractive incremental margins) once they do occur."
Gantt was asked to compare the pandemic-induced economic downturn with the first years of the Great Recession.
"Obviously, you've got to try to somehow compare the workforce to the business levels," Gantt said.
"We managed through it in '08, '09 and similar downturns, smaller downturns through the year. So it's a little different, but obviously, we got to do it. So not fun, I can tell you that."
The company spent $10.1 million on special employee bonus payments made in March to non-executive employees “in appreciation for their extraordinary effort in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The pandemic had a limited impact on Old Dominion's first-quarter net income at $133.2 million, down just 0.1% from a year ago.
The company reported first-quarter revenue of $987.4 million, down 0.3% from a year ago.
Gantt said that “as the domestic economy changed in the last half of March, so did our mix of business.”
“We experienced a significant increase in our average weight per shipment and this trend has also continued into April. While this helped offset the decline in shipments per day, an increase in average weight per shipment generally has the effect of reducing revenue per hundredweight.”
Satterfield said that "many of our customers, they're not sure what to expect either, as they began to reopen."
"So, I think there is uncertainty across the board, but if we can continue to see states start a re-opening process and then I think we've got to go through the mental process for every American to figure out how they will react once businesses are open.
"When we get back to normal and what the new normal means, may take some time for us to get there. But certainly, we are ready and in place."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.