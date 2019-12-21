The top executives at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. are placing a significant financial wager on the company’s future profitability.
According to a regulatory filing Thursday, six executives have entered amended compensation agreements to swap out outstanding phantom stock awards redeemable in cash with common-stock shares. The company’s board of directors approved the change Monday.
According to Investopedia, a phantom stock plan is an employee benefit plan that gives selected employees, typically senior management, “many of the benefits of stock ownership without actually giving them any company stock. This is sometimes referred to as shadow (or synthetic) stock.”
Providers of phantom shares typically agree to offer participants the right to a cash payment of the shares at a designated time, or in association with a designated event in the future. That payment typically is tied to the market value of an equivalent number of company shares.
That means the amount of the payout increases as the stock price rises, and decreased if the stock falls. The value of the phantom shares are included in annual deferred compensation totals.
Old Dominion’s share price closed Thursday at $185.85, up 21 cents. The 52-week share price range is $115 to $197.25.
Senior executive chairman Earl Congdon would have 71,335 phantom shares converted into common shares. Executive chairman David Congdon, Earl Congdon’s son, would have 64,049.8 shares converted.
Other named participating executives are: chief executive and president Greg Gantt (40,860.8 shares); chief operating officer Kevin Freeman and senior vice president of strategic development Cecil Overbey Jr. (25,124 each) and chief financial officer Adam Satterfield (7,349.5).
The company said the changes “enhanced its long-term equity compensation program.”
“In addition, these changes should reduce the quarterly volatility in employee benefit expense that is attributable to changes in the price of the common stock.”
Old Dominion said its fourth-quarter financial report will include employee benefit expense attributable to outstanding phantom stock awards in a range of $16 million to $18 million.
“The company expects this employee benefit expense will be immaterial in future quarterly periods,” according to the filing.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said Old Dominion’s board likely was asked by the executives to make the change.
“Those executives likely didn’t need the cash associated with payout of the phantom/synthetic shares right now, and they preferred to accept compensation in the form of common shares,” Plath said.
“It indicates that the firm’s senior managers expect the value of the firm’s common equity to rise over time.”
Plath compared the swap to the announcement of an insider buy in the firm’s shares, “which signals the market that management views its shares as undervalued.”
“That should drive the market price of the stock upward,” Plath said.
The Thomasville company, a top-10 U.S. carrier, finished fiscal 2018 with a record $4 billion in revenue. It had $3.1 billion in fiscal 2019 revenue through Sept. 30. Old Dominion had as of Dec. 31 a total of 910 employees at its headquarters, 720 at a service center in Greensboro, and 21,381 full-time employees overall
The company recently expanded its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center in the Guilford County side of Kernersville.
