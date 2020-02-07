The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners seriously underwater on their mortgage payments dropped slightly during the fourth quarter, national real-estate research company Attom Data Solutions reported this week.
The five-county region of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin had 10,724 residences in that category, or 8.3%, Attom said.
A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more than the home is worth.
Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had 18% of area homeowners, or 23,274, in the equity-rich stage toward paying off their mortgage. Attom defines equity-rich as a mortgage with a loan-to-home value of 50 percent or lower.
Attom said it has adjusted its methodology since the previous home equity and underwater report, and there is no historical data to offer as a comparison.
The Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties had 11,050 housing units listed as seriously underwater, or 8.1%.
Attom found that 22,242 households were considered equity-rich, or 16.3%.
“Homeownership continued boosting household balance sheets across the United States in the fourth quarter, as people paying off mortgages were much more likely to be in equity-rich territory than seriously underwater," said Todd Teta, chief product officer with Attom.
"That marked yet another sign of how much the country has benefited from an eight-year housing-market boom. As home values keep climbing, financial resources keep building for homeowners, which provides them with leverage to make home repairs, help their children through college or take on other major expenses.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.
Many banks and mortgage lenders have accelerated the pace of pushing unsalvageable mortgages through the foreclosure process in recent years.
Their main motivation: Provisions for potential loan losses on commercial and residential mortgages have a direct effect on banks’ bottom lines.
