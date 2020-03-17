Non-essential surgeries, procedures and ambulatory appointments will be postponed, effective Wednesday, at Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center hospitals.
The systems, as well as Atrium Health, said the decision adheres to coronavirus-related recommendations made last week by several for-profit health care groups and officials, most notably the U.S. Surgeon General.
“As we navigate this situation together, we are all focusing resources to ensure that acute patients have the care and support they need when they need it,” Novant chief executive Carl Armato, Wake Forest Baptist chief executive Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag and Atrium chief executive Eugene Woods said in a joint statement.
The health care groups urged hospitals to limit, if not, halt, elective surgeries for now to free up beds for a potential surge in coronavirus patients.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted Friday “Hospital & healthcare systems, PLEASE CONSIDER STOPPING ELECTIVE PROCEDURES until we can #FlattenTheCurve!”
Flatten the curve refers to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strategy of limiting gatherings of more than 10 individuals in hopes of keeping the spike in local and national coronavirus cases as low as possible.
“Rescheduling these appointments will minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 among patients, visitors and health care providers,” the three systems said. “It also allows each health care system to conserve critical resources and focus care on those that need it most.”
The systems said affected patients “will receive communication from their health care provider with further instructions.”
Decision has steep cost
Following the elective surgeries recommendation comes at a steep cost, both in delayed care for patients, and financially for health care systems that have grown increasingly dependent on outpatient procedures as a primary revenue stream.
There are 40 presumed or confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, including four in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, state health officials said Tuesday. The vast majority of those infected are in self-quarantine and not receiving hospital care.
Cone said Tuesday it is continuing with elective surgeries for now, but the recommendations “are in discussion now.”
The Triad systems have been asked if they have changed staffing policies related to medical personnel age 60 and above since they are in the high-risk category for exposure to coronavirus.
Cone said that “nothing has changed regarding clinical staff (ages) 60 and over.”
Wake Forest Baptist advises employees that “those who are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 should use caution and consider limiting exposure, especially during higher-risk procedures if feasible based on staffing.”
Novant said in a statement that “we understand the unique position that healthcare workers are in during a potential outbreak. They’re serving on the frontlines.”
“As such, we are currently evaluating our attendance-related policy. Our policies must meet the need a potential surge of patients seeking care would generate, while also prioritizing the safety and health of our team members.”
Schedules reviewed
American College of Surgeons said in a statement Friday that “each hospital, health system and surgeon should thoughtfully review all scheduled elective procedures with a plan to minimize, postpone or cancel electively scheduled operations, endoscopies or other invasive procedures.”
The recommendation would remain “until we have passed the predicted inflection point in the exposure graph and can be confident that our health care infrastructure can support a potentially rapid and overwhelming uptick in critical patient care needs,” said Dr. David Hoyt, the group’s executive director.
The surgeons’ group recommends “immediately minimizing use of essential items needed to care for patients, including but not limited to: ICU beds, personal protective equipment, terminal cleaning supplies and ventilators.”
“There are many asymptomatic patients who are, nevertheless, shedding virus and are unwittingly exposing other inpatients, outpatients and health care providers to the risk of contracting COVID-19.”
Other recommendations include: shifting elective urgent inpatient diagnostic and surgical procedures to outpatient settings, when feasible; using alternate and separate spaces in the emergency department, ICUs and other patient care areas to manage known or suspected COVID-19 patients; and identifying dedicated staff to care for COVID-19 patients.
The N.C. Hospital Association said Monday it has a physician advisory committee “that is gathering input from a range of healthcare organizations to look at that, from rural hospitals to large health systems.”
“Our members are taking measures to make sure that capacity is available in the event of a surge, and that patients who need critical procedures that might be considered elective continue to receive care.”
The NCHA said it has not been asked by member systems and hospitals for recommendations on 60 and older medical staff continuing to work during the pandemic.
The N.C. Medical Board said Monday that making recommendations on elective surgeries and active staffing of medical personnel ages 60 and older “is simply outside of the scope of what the board does.”
“As for retired medical professionals deciding whether to volunteer or otherwise participate in medical relief efforts, that is a personal decision,” the board said.
Some more elective
Dr. Charles Dinerstein, medical director for the conservative-leaning American Council on Science and Health, said Monday that “some surgeries are less elective than others, and the judgment of the surgeon, along with shared decision-making with patients, is the best approach.”
“Any surgery can result in complications, and to increase the demand on hospital resources secondary to such complications is, to my mind, inappropriate at this time.”
Dinerstein said in terms of using medical staff ages 60 and older, “the role of medical staff, all of whom are at risk, is a decision best left to the community that is the hospital’s medical and nursing staff.
“Still, we need also to consider ancillary workers, including physical and occupational therapists, transporters, dietary staff and administrators. Those decisions can vary greatly.”
“I suspect that if we err, it will be to expose ourselves to greater risk while serving the greater good,” Dinerstein said. “That is what we signed up for when we went to medical and nursing school.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.