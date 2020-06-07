Novant Health Inc. plans to begin easing COVID-19 visitor restrictions on Monday.
Among the changes are allowing patients to have one visitor in acute-care facilities, and no visiting hour restrictions for those caring for patients in critical care, obstetrics and inpatient surgery areas.
The changes affect Novant's Triad facilities: Clemmons, Forsyth, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers and Medical Park Hospital.
Novant, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health added the enhanced restrictions on March 20.
At Novant-affiliated clinics, patients under age 18 and over age 65 can have one individual accompany them to an appointment. Most visitors under age 18 are not allowed. Exceptions may be granted for patients who require special assistance to access care.
"We encourage loved ones of our patients to consider using phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate," Novant said. "We also encourage patients to ask their health care provider for specific guidance for their area before inviting visitors to our facilities."
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will begin to ease Tuesday certain coronavirus visitor restrictions, allowing adult patients to receive one visitor, and children to have both parents or guardians.
Besides Wake Forest Baptist, those hospitals are Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes Regional medical centers.
Novant and Wake Forest Baptist share several easing of visitor restriction moves.
All visitors will be required to wear a facial mask throughout their time in the hospital or clinic, as well as complete a routine screening questionnaire with temperature assessment. The systems' facilities remain limited to specific entrances at each hospital.
Restrictions remain in effect to not allow visitors for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 virus or those who are being reviewed for a potential positive case.
Novant said emergency department and same-day surgery visitors "are encouraged to stay in their vehicle unless needed by the patient or until patient is in an assigned room. Exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care."
Wake Forest Baptist said adult patients undergoing same-day procedures or visiting an emergency department or outpatient clinics may be joined by one healthy adult support person.
Wake Forest Baptist has set visiting hours for adults from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a maximum of four hours per patient per day. Healthy adult parents or guardians may stay overnight with children who are hospitalized.
A support person may remain with an expectant mother throughout her stay.
Children undergoing same-day procedures at Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals or visiting the Brenner Children’s emergency department or outpatient clinics may be accompanied by two adult parents or guardians.
