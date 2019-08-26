Real-estate developer Michael Coe and his wife have sold more downtown Winston-Salem properties, this time the buildings containing 527-535 N. Trade St.
Michael and Patricia Coe received $1.6 million for the property, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is TradeStead Properties LLC of Winston-Salem. Patrick Hageman and Sarah Taylor are listed as the LLC's members, according to the N.C. Secretary of State's corporation website.
Tenants are: Benbow Beck Locksmiths, 527 N. Trade; Trade Street Diner, 529 N. Trade; Sweet Potatoes, 531 N. Trade; Sweet Aromaz, 533 N. Trade; and Umoja African Crafts. 535 N. Trade.
Coe said Monday that while he doesn't openly market his properties, "if the price gets right, I'm willing to sell."
Coe said he believes the new owners "plan to leave things the way they are."
Michael Coe has bought and sold several downtown Winston-Salem properties in recent years.
For example, Coe bought the Pepper Building for $801,000 in 2013 and sold it for $2 million to Mayfair Street Partners in June 2016. Mayfair converted the building in a Hotel Indigo.
Coe sold Coe Plaza to Mast General Store for $1.92 million in June 2013. The building's name has been changed to City Plaza.