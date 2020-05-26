The N.C. Division of Employment Security has begun making payments from the third federal unemployment insurance benefits program.
The division reported Tuesday having paid $10.1 million since pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, or PEUC, became available Friday.
The program is designed for North Carolinians who have exhausted their state weekly benefit over the past 12 months. It provides up to $350 in state benefits and $600 in federal benefits for 13 weeks.
Claimants are not required to have lost their job related to COVID-19 pandemic to qualify.
The program’s timeframe for state benefits runs from April 1 to Dec. 26, while the timeframe for federal benefits is April 4 to July 31. Qualified claimants would receive benefits retroactive.
Individuals have to file a separate claim for PEUC benefits, according to U.S. Labor Department guidance. DES is required to notify eligible PEUC claimants.
Applicants are required to sign into their account at des.nc.gov and click on the ‘Apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation’ link to apply. Those ineligible for PEUC won't see the application link in their account.
As of Tuesday morning, DES listed 948,829 individuals as having filed a combined 1.31 million state and federal claims. DES said 600,487 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or 63.3% of all applicants.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
With the drop in the labor force over the month, currently 23.8% of the 3.99 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were 10,795 new claimants Monday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Overall unemployment-insurance benefits payments were at $2.72 billion as of Tuesday morning.
The breakdown is: $1.48 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $729.3 million in state benefits, and $501.1 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 18.9% of that money had been used as of Tuesday morning.
N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday the state's unemployment rate nearly tripled from 4.3% in March to 12.2% in April, a stark reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the state's economy.
By comparison, the state unemployment rate reached a 33-year peak of 10.9% in 2010 as the state and national economies began their slow recoveries from the Great Recession. The Triad peak was 11.5% in February 2009.
Economists project the May jobless rate will be significantly higher since the U.S. Labor Department collects employment data during the week that contains the 12th of the month. The April report covers the churn from March 14 to April 12.
The regional and county jobless reports will be released June 3.
The data only reflects 16 days of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order implementing stay-at-home restrictions that began March 27.
"The major reason why North Carolina had a lower overall unemployment rate rise was that it invoked a stay-at-home order a little bit later than other states did," said Zagros Madjd-Sajdadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
"The order had a direct and immediate effect on unemployment rates, but it is unlikely that lifting the order will cause an equally dramatic reversal in the unemployment rate because many job losses were permanent."
Economists forecast that as many as 2.5 million North Carolinians may be at high- or moderate-risk for a layoff or reductions in wages, tips and work hours, or for furloughs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.