The Norfolk Southern terminal facility in Davidson County is being downsized permanently, and 85 employees are losing their jobs.
A WARN Act notice was filed Friday with the N.C. Commerce Department, which posted it Tuesday.
The terminal is at 5281 Southern RR Station Road in Linwood.
Eighty-two of the employees are to be let go May 12, and the other three by May 29. The company said the shutdown was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norfolk Southern Railroad Co. said in the notice it “has decided to significantly reduce operations at the Linwood terminal by idling the hump yard at this location.”
“This action is necessary due to unforeseeable business circumstances, including an unanticipated and abrupt downturn in economic activity triggered by the global pandemic.”
The company said that traffic was down 30% in April due to the economic impact of the pandemic.
The employees have union bumping rights and “may have the ability to exercise seniority, depending on their length of service,” the company said.
Among the unions representing the employees are International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, National Conference of Firemen and Oilers, SEIU, Transportation Communications Union and its Brotherhood Railway Carmen Division, and the BRS.
In a separate statement, the company said the terminal “will continue to provide switching service to local customers.” It did not disclose how many employees would be associated with the switching service.
“While we always hate to lose good Davidson County jobs, the Linwood yard will continue to operate, just differently,” said Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson County Economic Development Commission. “This change in how trains are built will not have an effect on current rail-served industries. Any company with rail needs will continue to be fully served with railcar onloading and offloading at each company rail spur as usual.”
Goodson said that includes the rail service used by Egger Wood Products, which moved in March into the first office spaces for its $700 million manufacturing operations in Lexington.
The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for the 770-job project, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years. The company said it has hired more than 200 employees to date.
Particleboard manufacturing production is scheduled to begin by the end of this year. The project is the first large development in the county-owned I-85 Corporate Center.
