Traditional electronic cigarette sales continued to cool amid the current public-health controversy, according to the Nielsen report for the four-week period ending Oct. 5.
Sales volumes of mainstream e-cigarette products, led by Juul, were up 25.5% for the four weeks compared with the same period a year ago. In the previous 12-week period, however, sales volumes were up 42.9% compared with a year ago. Year-over-year, e-cigarette sales volumes were up 63.4%. Nielsen primarily measures convenience-store data.
Juul’s volume for the four weeks fell from a 129.2% increase a year ago to a 17.5% increase this year.
Meanwhile, the slight decline in traditional cigarette-industry sales continued during the most recent four-week period. The decline was 6.2% compared with a 6.9% decline for the previous 12-week period and a year ago.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said its investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is focused primarily on open-pod e-cigarettes in which liquids containing the marijuana compound THC are being vaped.
As of Thursday, the CDC’s latest update on vaping-related illnesses determined there have been at least 1,300 cases nationwide and at least 26 related deaths. The CDC has not confirmed whether the problem stems from THC or from thickeners added to the vaping liquid.
There have been few incidents reported involving the closed-pod e-cigarettes sold by Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse, Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs and NJoy.
“We think recent negative FDA/health headlines and increasingly negative perception of e-cigarettes/Juul is adversely impacting e-cigarette volume (Juul in particular,” Wells Fargo Securities analyst Bonnie Herzog said.
“While too early to be certain, this could be contributing to improved combustible cigarette volumes as vapers potentially return to the cigarette category.”
That result, according to Herzog and anti-smoking advocates, is the opposite of what the FDA and public-health officials should want considering combustible cigarettes are considered as much more hazardous to consume — because of the burning of the tobacco leaves — than e-cigarettes.
Anti-tobacco advocates, however are hoping the potential ending of flavored e-cigarettes will lead more smokers to try traditional nicotine replacement therapy products rather than resume smoking traditional cigarettes.
Herzog has said cigarette volumes could be down as much as 6% this year.
British American Tobacco Plc, parent company of Reynolds American Inc., and Altria Group Inc., parent company of Philip Morris USA, has said the decline could be between 4% and 5%, while Imperial Brands Plc has said it could be between 4.5% and 5%.
Nielsen reported Marlboro volume was down 6.2% for the four-week period compared with a year ago, while Newport was down 2.3%, Camel down 6.4%, Natural American Spirit down 0.8% and Pall Mall down 9.6%.
Philip Morris held steady in first place at 53.9% market share, of which 47.4% is the top-selling Marlboro.
Reynolds was at 33.8%, led by 13.2% from Newport, 8.8% Camel, 6.4% Pall Mall and 3.5% Natural American Spirit.
ITG was at 6.9%, including 2% from Winston and 1.5% each from Kool and Maverick. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%.
With electronic cigarettes, Juul holds a 71% market share, down from 72.3% from the previous survey, as it was affected by eliminating some flavorings earlier this year.
By comparison, the market share is 11.6% for No. 2 Vuse of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., unchanged from the previous survey. Similar flavored e-cigs have not been pulled from retail by Reynolds Vapor.
Herzog has projected $9 billion in e-cigarette sales this year, up from $7 billion in 2018.
Year over year, NJoy jumped to third at 7.2%, followed by Imperial Brands Plc’s Blu e-cig at 4.9% and Japan Tobacco’s Logic at 2.3%.
However, NJoy’s market share rose to 16.6% for the most recent four-week period, while Juul was at 64.4% and Vuse at 11.7%.
Both NJoy and Vuse have been offering promotional discounts at retail in recent weeks.
“The Nielsen data is consistent with the attacks on vaping reshaping the market direction,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
“All the fear mongering about vaping, without context such as the comparative risk of (traditional) cigarette smoking, with lead to the market shifting regardless of consumer interests and trust in authorities.”
