The new chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co., Charles Scharf, recognized when he interviewed for the job the daunting challenge of rebuilding trust in the midst of a three-year customer-account scandal.
However, Scharf, 54, said the opportunity to run a Big Four national bank and restore it to its previous “highly respected” status proved irresistible.
That and a doubling of his annual salary from Bank of New York Mellon to $2.5 million and the opportunity to receive nearly $23 million in total compensation. Scharf starts his new job Oct. 21.
“The company itself obviously has a series of extraordinary businesses and there is no difference now,” Scharf told analysts Friday.
“There are challenges and the company is clearly focused on putting them behind us. I won’t come in with any preconceived notions.
“My job is to ensure that work continues to get done while we build upon the strengths of the business,” Scharf said.
Wells Fargo chairwoman Betsy Duke said the bank’s search committee looked at candidates within peer banks and chief executives of regional banks.
“We weighed all the various (financial) experiences that would be important for us and how they would mesh with Wells Fargo,” Duke said.
Duke said stakeholders asked repeatedly during the six-month search period for updates.
“Confidentiality is the most important part of the process, and I know it was frustrating for those stakeholders,” Duke said. “The truth is you can’t tell them until the process is complete.”
Scharf said his first task will be addressing concerns from federal regulators about how Wells Fargo is resolving the fraudulent customer-account scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit card accounts were affected by the scandal.
The scandal and the bank’s overall sales practices have been investigated by the U.S. Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress.
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $4 billion to date to settle various regulatory disputes since the fall of 2016.
The biggest shadow hanging over Wells Fargo is the Federal Reserve’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that does not allow the bank to increase its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
Timothy Sloan, who resigned in March as chief executive, said Jan. 15 that the cap will remain in place through at least the end of 2019.
“We know we have a series of regulatory issues that we need to complete the work on,” Scharf said. “That is clearly our first priority and has been our first priority, and we don’t want to miss a beat on that.”
Scharf said that even though he is coming to Wells Fargo with an outsider’s viewpoint, “it’s incredibly important to make sure that you understand the organization that you’re joining, and what I don’t know coming in from the outside.”
Analysts’ reactions
The hiring of Scharf received mostly positive, but still cautious, reviews from banking analysts.
“Given Scharf’s industry experience and familiarity with the challenges, we have more confidence the company will be able to move quickly and remediate lingering regulatory issues, improve expense leverage, and reignite growth for the company,” Baird analyst David George said.
“With a CEO installed and significant work already complete, we think Wells Fargo will be able to exit its consent order with the Fed in 2020.”
“It has been a frustrating stretch for Wells Fargo investors, but with this hire, we are optimistic results will improve in the years ahead, and the company can again reach its potential as a top-performing U.S. bank.”
Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden said that Scharf’s “senior management experience across many of Wells Fargo’s core businesses should position him well to quickly take over and manage a complex and diversified bank.”
Scharf also served in executive roles with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank One and Visa USA.
“Moreover, we see Scharf’s proven history of cost-cutting discipline as potentially constructive for Wells Fargo,” Ramsden said.
At Bank of N.Y. Mellon, Ramsden said Scharf “was focused on expense management, largely through automation and improving tech processes, while optimizing firm headcount.”
Jim Cramer, who hosts a financial talk show on cable channel CNBC, called Scharf’s hiring a “brilliant move.”
“I think the expenses are going to be really coming down. Charlie is a technology guy. It’s going to help there,” Cramer said.
Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski calls Scharf “an excellent choice” and an “exceptionally thoughtful and capable executive.” He expects it will take at least a year for Scharf to fully assess how to pilot Wells Fargo once the Fed consent order ends.
CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon said Scharf “will be tested by the challenges that the bank still faces, including the Fed’s asset freeze ... and other bank regulators examining compliance issues.”
“The question remains whether Wells Fargo will move in a new direction with its strategy. We do not see new leadership as a disruptive change agent to where Wells Fargo is today, but will make incremental changes over the next 12 months.”
Alex Ross, a bankruptcy specialist for Wells Fargo in Minneapolis and a member of the pro-worker advocacy group Committee for Better Banks, called on Scharf to “implement bold change ... to transform Wells Fargo’s culture so the bank can move past its scandals and satisfy regulators’ concerns.”
“Wells Fargo bank workers sounded the alarm on the fake accounts scandal. His predecessors made incremental shifts that kept Wells Fargo’s toxic work culture in place.
“Mr. Scharf has an opportunity to actually listen to us, help us feel safe enough to steer the bank toward better consumer protections, and actually be open to hearing when management is behaving dangerously.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.