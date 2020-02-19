A new Engle progeny trial, sought and won in 2017 by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA, has led to the manufacturers facing higher punitive damage awards.
In the Florida lawsuit involving the estate of Douglas Duignan, the original jury awarded $7 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
Engle progeny lawsuits sprang from a decision in 2006 by the Florida Supreme Court that decertified a $145 billion class-action lawsuit initially filed by Howard Engle. The decertification means that former class members are now limited to filing individual lawsuits stating that cigarettes caused their respective illnesses.
In November 2017, a three-judge panel of the federal Second District Court of Appeals ordered a new trial, citing the presiding court judge “had improperly responded to a request from jurors to read back potentially critical testimony,” according to Floridapolitics.com.
On Tuesday, a different Florida jury determined a combined $2.75 million in compensatory damages and $12 million each in punitive damages.
Philip Morris declined to comment on the jury award, while Reynolds could not be immediately reached for comment.
Attorney for Duignan’s estate claimed his death from lung cancer at age 42 was caused by his addiction to nicotine in traditional cigarettes.
The 2015 jury determined Reynolds was 30% responsible for the illness that caused Duignan’s death, along with Philip Morris being 37% responsible.
As a result, Reynolds was assessed $1.8 million in compensatory damages and Philip Morris $2.2 million.
The amounts were raised later to $2.69 million in compensatory damages and $2.5 million in punitive damages against Reynolds, along with Philip Morris having $4.31 million in compensatory damages and $2.5 million in punitive damages.
The Duignan jury award is the latest facing both Reynolds and Philip Morris USA.
In November, Reynolds and Philip Morris USA were each handed a $74 million punitive damages award in the 2007 case involving plaintiff Bryan Rintoul and the late Edward Caprio.
The lawsuit is noteworthy in part because it may be the first Engle complaint to go to trial involving a same-sex surviving spouse, according to Courtroom Video Network.
The punitive damages award is likely the largest facing Reynolds and could be the largest for Philip Morris.
Philip Morris USA said in a statement addressing the Caprio lawsuit that it “will promptly seek further review of this verdict. We believe that the punitive damages award is grossly excessive and a clear violation of constitutional and state law.”
In most instances, the manufacturers file appeals in Engle legal defeats that can go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
It is unlikely either manufacturer will be required to pay that level of punitive damages.
Christopher Growe, an analyst with Stifel, has said the U.S. Supreme Court “has set a clear standard for punitive damage awards for single-digit multiples at most of compensatory damages.”
For example, a Los Angeles jury awarded $26.8 billion in punitive damages in October 2002 in a lawsuit involving Philip Morris USA. The amount was reduced to $26.8 million by a trial judge, and then set aside by an appellate court.
For Reynolds, it initially faced in July 2014 a $23 billion punitive-damages award from a Florida jury involving Cynthia Robinson, the widow of Michael Johnson Sr., who died at age 36.
That award represented at that time about 75% of Reynolds’ market capitalization.
In January 2015, a Florida Circuit Court judge drastically reduced the punitive damages to $16.9 million — the same amount the jury awarded in compensatory damages.
In June 2019, a Florida jury cleared the manufacturer of liability.
