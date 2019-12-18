The potential for limited heightened U.S. tobacco regulations beyond enacting age-21 restrictions has persuaded a key industry analyst to give a "double upgrade" to British American Tobacco Plc's stock to "buy."
BAT is Reynolds American Inc.’s parent company, which has between 2,500 and 3,000 employees in Forsyth County, primarily at its 2 million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville.
Bank of American analyst Mirco Badocco issued a report this week in which he based his upgrade from "underperform" on three key factors.
He cited BAT's guidance in September to put more emphasis on next-generation products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes and snus.
"Recent company/portfolio reorganization snow much-needed sense of urgency," Badocco wrote. "We think the competitive environment is turning favorable to BAT and see lower-term regulatory risk."
BAT also said in September it would eliminate about 2,300 jobs worldwide, of which 460 are expected to be senior managers. The company has about 56,000 employees worldwide, of which Reynolds represents about 10%.
“Reynolds has already worked through most of these types of decisions through the merger and integration so any reductions here would be minimal,” Reynolds spokeswoman Kaelan Hollon said Sept. 12.
BAT has chosen two Reynolds products — e-cigarette Vuse and “modern oral” Velo — among the three next-generation tobacco offerings it will emphasize globally in 2020, along with BAT’s glo, a heat-not-burn traditional cigarette.
BAT said Nov. 29 that the “recent slowdown in the U.S. vapor market” related to the vaping health crisis means revenue growth from its new-category sector will be in the lower range of its 30% to 50% projections.
Badocco said the socioeconomic and regulatory push back against top-selling e-cigarette Juul has opened a window for Vuse and NJoy to recapture market share. Nielsen primarily measures convenience-store data.
"Competitive environment is turning more favorable to BAT in vaping, and we expect strong growth from Velo nicotine pouches," Badocco said.
"We think there is a significant opportunity for BAT, who has both resources and willingness to adequately support its vaping portfolio."
The latest four-week sales report from Nielsen, released Dec. 10, found that Juul’s four-week volume fell from a 50.2% increase for the Aug. 10 report to a 10.5% decline. Juul still holds a 63.9% market share.
NJoy continued to benefit from its discount pricing initiative to post a 1,175% year-over-year boost, now worth a 13% market share. Vuse had a 75.8% year-over-year gain and kept its No. 2 market share of 16.3%.
The apparent recent shift by the Trump administration away from plans to restrict flavored e-cigarettes sales to menthol, mint and tobacco is benefiting Vuse.
Juul halted sales of its creme, cucumber, fruit and mango flavors at retail in November 2018, and then online in October. Juul ceased in November online sales of its mint pod products and halt orders from retailers and wholesalers.
The 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey and Monitoring the Future survey, released in November, determined U.S. teens who use e-cigarettes prefer those made by Juul. The survey also found that mint became the preferred flavor for youths after Juul ceased selling its creme, cucumber, fruit and mango flavorings at retail outlets.
Badocco said BAT could benefit from a projected consolidation of e-cigarette manufacturers who don't have the funding to go through the Food and Drug Administration's daunting gauntlet to gain premarket approval for their products.
The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.
Badocco's third takeaway is that BAT is expected to withstand the early advantage that Philip Morris USA is enjoying via FDA approval on April 30 of its IQOS heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes under the Marlboro Heatsticks styles.
"The IQOS threat (is) manageable and reduced near-term regulatory risk," Badocco said.
"Although we think both nicotine reduction and menthol ban represent significant risks for U.S. combustibles, we believe it has become unlikely we will see any major progress over the next 12 months," Badocco said.
