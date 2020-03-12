22nd Century Group Inc. reported Wednesday a lower loss for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, benefiting from a slight year-over-year increase in revenue.
The company reported a $6.2 million loss, compared with a loss of $8.9 million a year ago.
Based in Williamsville, N.Y., 22nd Century opened cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville in 2014 through spending $3.22 million on the production equipment of the defunct Renegade Tobacco Inc.
Following a round of job cuts in January, the company has 51 of its 69 employees in Mocksville at last count.
22nd Century also is involved in the development of hemp and cannabis products.
The company reported an earnings loss of 5 cents, compared with a loss of 7 cents a year ago. There is no analyst forecast for 22nd Century from Zacks Investment Research.
22nd Century reported a 1.7% increase in third-quarter revenue to $7.26 million.
The bulk of 22nd Century’s revenue comes from production of traditional tobacco products, such as filtered cigars, and from very-low-nicotine cigarettes, its Spectrum-branded line, sold to government agencies for use in public-health studies. The company landed a new filtered-cigars production contract in May 2018.
22nd Century projects higher revenue in the fourth quarter after raising on Oct. 21 pricing of third-party cigarette products sold to contract manufacturing customers.
The company has not received revenue from licensing or broad commercial sales of its very-low-nicotine tobacco products.
For the full year, 22nd Century reported a loss of $26.57 million, compared with a loss of $7.94 million in fiscal 2018.22
The company reported revenue of $25.83 million, down 2.2%.
Cost of goods rose 1.1% to $25.82 million, while operating expenses were down 5.4% to $23.58 million.
22nd Century reported $3.08 million in expenses through the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 related to filing its modified-risk tobacco product application to the Food and Drug Administration for its Brand A very-low-nicotine traditional cigarette.
The company could play a pivotal role in the FDA’s quest to drastically cut nicotine levels in traditional cigarettes. Approval of the very-low nicotine cigarettes could lead to a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.
The FDA released in July 2017 its very-low-nicotine recommendations, which must gain approval from other federal agencies before being implemented. The company’s theory behind producing very-low-nicotine cigarettes is that by making them less addictive, smokers would consume fewer cigarettes.
Some anti-smoking advocates express concern that the very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes will lead some smokers to use more cigarettes, thus potentially raising their exposure to carcinogens from the burning of tobacco leaves.
The company began Dec. 15 searching for its third chief executive in less than five months after Clifford Fleet announced he was stepping down to become president and chief executive of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
Fleet will remain on 22nd Century’s board of directors and participate on an executive committee that will choose his successor.
22nd Century promoted chief operating officer Michael Zercher to president.
22nd Century received authorization Dec. 17 from the Food and Drug Administration to market and sell two styles of its very-low-nicotine cigarettes.
The FDA approved 22nd Century’s Moonlight and Moonlight menthol styles, which entered the premarket tobacco-application process in December 2018. The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.
22nd Century projects that limited distribution of the Moonlight products could begin in the second quarter.
If the FDA is successful in implementing very-low-nicotine standards in traditional cigarettes, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.
However, at least two analysts found 22nd Century’s committee presentation underwhelming in terms of making its case.
Piper Sandler senior analyst Michael Lavery wrote after the committee hearing that “we consider a low nicotine product standard to be less likely to be implemented.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.