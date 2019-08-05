22nd Century Group Inc. needed just eight days to secure a high-profile chief executive.
The company Monday named Clifford Fleet, former Philip Morris USA chief executive and president, to take over as chief executive, effective Saturday. Fleet served in those roles from to November 2013 to May 2017.
22nd Century, based in Williamsville, N.Y., operates a tobacco-manufacturing plant in Mocksville, where it had 70 of its 79 employees at last count. It also is involved in the development of hemp and cannabis products.
Fleet has been elected to the company's board of directors. Fleet became an adviser to 22nd Century in December.
He replaces Henry Sicignano III, who resigned unexpectedly from the company and board July 26.
The company said Sicignano, 51, stepped down for personal reasons. He had been the chief executive of 22nd Century since March 2015 and president since January 2011. The company did not mention Sicignano in its news release about Fleet.
It appears Sicignano and Fleet switched positions since Sicignano will serve as a consultant for up to 3½ years at $200,000 a year. He signed a noncompete contract for an unspecified length of time.
The company did not list compensation for Fleet in its news release. An accompanying regulatory filing on the executive hiring has yet to be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
“The board has had the pleasure of working closely with Cliff over the past several months, and it is clear that he is the right person to lead the company forward," James Cornell, 22nd Century's chairman, said in a statement.
Fleet said he chose to take the chief executive role because he believes 22nd Century's "efforts in tobacco-harm reduction are coming to fruition, and it is extremely well-positioned to expand its leadership position in the emerging and fast-growing industry of hemp/cannabis.”
Most recently, Fleet served as managing Partner at SIR, a strategic management consultancy based in Richmond.
Pivotal time
Sicignano’s resignation and Fleet's hiring comes at a pivotal time in the company’s developmental history of very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.
The company could play a relevant role in the Food and Drug Administration’s quest to drastically cut nicotine levels in traditional cigarettes. It has conducted several studies financed through federal funding, including the FDA.
On July 19, the FDA said it had begun the process of reviewing two modified-risk tobacco product applications from 22nd Century. One asks for authorization to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with cigarettes.
Approval of the very-low-nicotine cigarettes could lead to a sharp increase in revenue for 22nd Century and a potential buyout by a global tobacco company.
“Cliff’s decades of tobacco-industry experience have been and will continue to be invaluable in gaining FDA approval for the Company’s modified risk tobacco product application and the subsequent commercialization of 22nd Century’s proprietary very-low nicotine cigarettes," Cornell said.
Currently, the bulk of 22nd Century’s revenue comes from production of traditional tobacco products, such as filtered cigars, and from very-low-nicotine cigarettes — its Spectrum-branded line — sold to government agencies for use in public-health studies. In May 2018, it landed a new contract for filtered cigars.
The company has not received revenue from licensing or broad commercial sales of its very-low-nicotine tobacco products.
The FDA has opened a Federal Register notice establishing a docket on www.regulations.gov to receive public comments on the 22nd Century applications. The notice allows the public to submit research, data or comments to docket FDA-2019-N-0994 on the website.
22nd Century claims its cigarette brands with very-low-nicotine levels have shown in studies to lower exposure to toxins across time; contribute to smokers consuming fewer cigarettes per day; reduce nicotine dependence to a greater extent; and result in more cigarette-free days for study participants.
The company also filed in December a premarket tobacco application for the Brand A product. The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and nonusers.
Anti-smoking advocates have expressed concern that reducing nicotine levels too much could lead smokers to consume more cigarettes to get the same amount of nicotine, thereby increasing their exposure to carcinogens in the smoke created by the burning of the tobacco leaves.
Some anti-smoking advocates say smokers may go to a black market to buy cigarettes made outside the U.S. with current nicotine levels.