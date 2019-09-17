The starting salary for 22nd Century Group Inc.'s new chief executive, Clifford Fleet, represents a slight bump in salary from his predecessor, the company said in a regulatory filing.
22nd Century, based in Williamsville, N.Y., operates a tobacco-manufacturing plant in Mocksville, where it had 70 of its 79 employees at last count. It also is involved in the development of hemp and cannabis products.
Fleet took over Aug. 3. He served as Philip Morris USA's chief executive and president from November 2013 to May 2017.
Fleet signed a three-year employment contract Sept. 9 that will automatically renews on an annual basis. He will make a base salary of $395,000 and be eligible for a bonus award based on the achievement of performance targets.
By comparison, Henry Sicignano III made $379,148 in salary and $949,446 in total compensation for fiscal 2018.
Sicignano resigned unexpectedly from the company and board July 26 for what the company described as "personal reasons." He had been the chief executive of 22nd Century since March 2015 and president since January 2011.
Fleet received a $150,000 signing bonus. He received an award of 350,000 restricted stock units, with 100,000 of the units vesting immediately and the remaining 250,000 vesting one-half annually over two years. He also gained an award of 450,000 stock options with an exercise price of $2.02 per share that vest one-third annually over three years.
Fleet has been elected to the company’s board of directors. Fleet became an adviser to 22nd Century in December.
Sicignano agreed to serve as a consultant for up to 3½ years at $200,000 a year. He signed a noncompete contract for an unspecified length of time.
Michael Zercher was promoted June 10 to chief operating officer. He also signed a three-year employment contract on Sept. 9 that renews annually.
Zercher will earn an initial base salary of $350,000 and shall be eligible for future cash bonus awards.
On Sept. 11, 22nd Century's board of directors awarded a one-time equity award chairman James Cornell of 108,000 restricted stock units and 150,000 stock options. Both stocks vest on Feb. 28.
Sicignano’s resignation and Fleet’s hiring come at a pivotal time for the company, which is developing very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.
The company could play a relevant role in the Food and Drug Administration’s quest to drastically cut nicotine levels in traditional cigarettes. It has conducted several studies financed through federal funding, including the FDA.
On July 19, the FDA said it had begun the process of reviewing two modified-risk tobacco product applications from 22nd Century. One asks for authorization to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with cigarettes.
Approval of the very-low-nicotine cigarettes could lead to a sharp increase in revenue for 22nd Century and a potential buyout by a global tobacco company.
Currently, the bulk of 22nd Century’s revenue comes from production of traditional tobacco products, such as filtered cigars, and from very-low-nicotine cigarettes — its Spectrum-branded line — sold to government agencies for use in public-health studies. In May 2018, it landed a new contract for filtered cigars.
The company has not received revenue from licensing or broad commercial sales of its very-low-nicotine tobacco products.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.