22nd Century Group Inc. is searching for its third chief executive in less than five months after Clifford Fleet announced Friday he was stepping down.
The company, based in Williamsville, N.Y., operates a tobacco-manufacturing plant in Mocksville, where it had 70 of its 79 employees at last count. It also is involved in the development of hemp and cannabis products.
Fleet has been named as president and chief executive of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, effective Jan. 1. Media reports in Virginia said Fleet was a familiar face to the historic community and its foundation.
“Accepting responsibility for leadership of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, the world’s largest living-history museum, is a rare honor and very distinctive opportunity," Fleet said.
Fleet will remain on 22nd Century's board of directors and participate on an executive committee that will choose his successor.
Fleet took over as chief executive Aug. 3. He served as Philip Morris USA’s chief executive and president from November 2013 to May 2017.
Fleet signed a three-year employment contract Sept. 9 that would have automatically renewed on an annual basis. His initial base salary was $395,000.
Henry Sicignano III resigned unexpectedly as chief executive July 26 for what the company described as “personal reasons.” He had been the chief executive since March 2015 and president since January 2011.
Sicignano agreed to serve as a consultant for up to 3½ years at $200,000 a year. He signed a noncompete contract for an unspecified length of time.
22nd Century promoted chief operating officer Michael Zercher to president, effective immediately. Zercher signed a three-year employment contract on Sept. 9 that renews annually at an initial base salary of $350,000.
Thurston Moore, chairman of the foundation's board of trustees, said that "Cliff brings a lifelong passion for Colonial Williamsburg’s mission and its importance to the national debate about America’s revolutionary principles."
“That, combined with his demonstrated leadership and business success, makes him uniquely qualified to build on Colonial Williamsburg’s reputation as a leading voice in the story of America’s beginning.”
Fleet's resignation comes at a pivotal time for the company, which is developing very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.
The company could play a relevant role in the Food and Drug Administration’s quest to drastically cut nicotine levels in traditional cigarettes. It has conducted several studies financed through federal funding, including the FDA.
On July 19, the FDA said it had begun the process of reviewing two modified-risk tobacco product applications from 22nd Century. One asks for authorization to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with cigarettes.
Approval of the very-low-nicotine cigarettes could lead to a sharp increase in revenue for 22nd Century and a potential buyout by a global tobacco company.
Currently, the bulk of 22nd Century’s revenue comes from production of traditional tobacco products, such as filtered cigars, and from very-low-nicotine cigarettes — its Spectrum line — sold to government agencies for use in public-health studies. In May 2018, it landed a new contract for filtered cigars.
The company has not received revenue from licensing or broad commercial sales of its very-low-nicotine products.
On Dec. 4, 22nd Century said it plans to spend up to $24 million on an initial ownership stake in Panacea Life Sciences Inc. The funds would be comprised of $12 million in cash and just under 1.3 million shares of 22nd Century stock.
That would provide 22nd Century with an initial 30.4% ownership stake in Panacea.
Panacea, based in Golden, Colo., makes products exclusively in the legal, hemp-derived CBD sector for humans and animals that includes fast-acting sublingual tablets, soft gels, gummies, tinctures, cosmetics and other topicals. Panacea products can be purchased at https://panacealife.com.
