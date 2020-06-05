North Carolina has received a $6 million U.S. Labor Department grant to support jobs and workforce training in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Division of Workforce Solutions requested the funds that were provided through the federal CARES Act for an initiative targeting displaced workers.
Part of the funds will go toward a wage-reimbursement incentive to businesses to help offset their cost of training a new employee with limited skills.
Another element of the initiative will help employers hire temporary workers for positions that either conduct humanitarian assistance or public-health duties.
Those duties can include: contact tracing for people who have tested positive for the virus; delivering food and medical supplies to those in need; or assisting with disaster clean-up and sanitizing areas to prevent the spread of disease.
Employers for these positions must be either nonprofit organizations or government agencies.
There’s also funding for short-term training to dislocated workers, “allowing them to pivot into jobs that are in-demand and services that provide transitional support to ensure job seekers have the tools they need to be successful entering a new career.”
Triad and Northwest North Carolina participants in the grand initiative include the following workforce development boards: Guilford; High Country (Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes counties); Piedmont Triad Regional (Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties); and Regional Partnership (Alamance).
Workers may be eligible for participation in the grant by being temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of COVID-19, or by meeting certain other criteria.
For more information about participating in the grant, go to www.ncawdb.org/local-boards/
