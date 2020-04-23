North Carolina experienced last week a 25% decrease in individuals filing for initial unemployment insurance benefits in response to the COVID-19 virus, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
At 104,515 claims for the week that ended Saturday, down from a revised 140,155 for the week that ended April 11, that total still well exceeds the peak monthly volume of 100,000 during the Great Recession.
To date, the highest weekly N.C. total for UI claims is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Meanwhile, at 719,452 claims as of Thursday, 14.5% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce have filed a UI claim. There were 14,118 claims filed Wednesday.
Of the states with the 10 highest claims totals last week, only Florida and Texas reported an increase. Florida jumped from 180,419 to 505,137 as its beleaguered UI claims-processing system began to better handle a deluge of applicants.
Nationwide, there was a decrease in initial unemployment claims at 4.43 million for the week that ended Saturday, compared with 5.24 million the week that ended April 11 and 6.61 million the week that ended April 4.
The overall total of unemployment claims since March 15 is 26.45 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs.
By contrast, the number of unemployment claims nationwide was at 282,000 the week before governors and city and county government began imposing stay-at-home restrictions to flatten the curve of the pandemic’s spread.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rate was 11% for the week that ended April 11.
Per day in North Carolina, the daily peak in claims was 34,706 on March 30.
The April U.S. jobs report, to be released May 8, “will be historically bad,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Corp.
“Although not all of the claim filings will result in measured unemployment, job losses from the survey of employers will be well above 10 million, by far the highest number on record. The unemployment rate is set to jump above 10%, above the high during the Great Recession a decade ago.”
Faucher said he estimates that the decline in gross domestic product for the first half “will be at least double that during the Great Recession, in a much shorter timeframe (two quarters compared to six). “
“Assuming restrictions on movement are gradually lifted over the next few months, the economy is likely to rebound in the second half of 2020 and in 2021, thanks to fiscal stimulus efforts and very low interest rates.
“The job market should start to recover later this year, although it will take a couple of years for employment to return to its early 2020 high.”
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that as of Thursday, it had paid $433.92 million from the first federal unemployment program, known as pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC).
The program provides up to $600 a week for individuals who are qualified to receive state unemployment benefits.
By comparison, DES has paid 202.21 million in state unemployment funds. The maximum weekly state UI benefit is $350 with the average in the $260 to $275 range.
With the state’s UI Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, about 5.3% of those funds had been used as of Wednesday.
A total of 281,050 claimants have received funds from one or both programs, or about 38.8% of overall filings.
“As North Carolina enters a period of economic recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be imperative for the state to make significant adjustments and improvements to its UI system in order to meet the needs of the hundreds of thousands out of work across the state,” said Bill Rowe, deputy director of advocacy at the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center
“If indeed COVID-19 becomes cyclical as many public health professionals suggest, and should a full recession in the national and state economy occur, it is critical that jobless workers in North Carolina have the same duration as most workers in states across the country — 26 weeks — so that they don’t get pushed into poverty and can consider retraining and new careers.”
The PUC program is designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31. Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively.
Another wave of claims is expected once the second of three federal unemployment benefit programs begins.
Federal pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA, provides state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and individuals with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
It’s also meant for individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019.
DES estimates its online filing system will be ready to accept those claims on Friday.
Individuals who have already applied and been denied for state UI benefits may need to provide DES additional information to apply for PUA. Those individuals should sign into their online account and click on the apply for pandemic unemployment assistance link to complete the application process.
If their claim is in pending status, DES is continuing to review their eligibility for state unemployment benefits.
DES officials project having more than 1,600 staff and contract workers processing claims and payments by Friday. That’s more than a threefold increase from Employment Security staffing before the pandemic.
