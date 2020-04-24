The heads of the N.C. Commerce Department and N.C. Chamber have different viewpoints on how they want the state’s economy to reopen.
However, they share a common thought that it should happen when businesses and consumers can fully participate with their spending without compromising their health.
Tony Copeland, the state’s Commerce secretary, and Gary Salamido, the chamber’s president, provided remarks during Gov. Roy Cooper’s coronavirus task force meeting Friday.
Salamido said the NC Chamber and other pro-business advocacy groups have been making daily contact with members for feedback about re-opening.
“There is a strong commitment and recognition that we have to work together across all sectors to make sure that we bring folks back to work in a responsible way as soon as we can,” Salamido said.
“They want to let this group know that members are saying that employees, customers and the communities they serve are their priorities.”
Salamido said the Cooper administration’s three-prong approach of testing, contact tracing and trends is “viewed as a good framework by business leaders.”
“They stand ready to work with our public-health officials and public servants with the guidelines being discussed.”
Salamido said the chamber is hearing “passion, sadness, concern, worry about the impact that furloughs and layoffs are having on the physical, mental and financial health of their employees and their families and their communities.”
“We hear about the importance of continuing discussion about uniformity (of stay-at-home restrictions) across the state.
“We look for business to reopen thoughtfully, carefully and safely, and they view all businesses as essential to the physical, mental and financial health of the citizens of North Carolina.
“They want us to communicate that they can be trusted to do the right thing and are committed to working with local and state public officials,” Salamido said.
Copeland said Commerce has economic analysts “diving into the labor-market data in order to identify industries and companies that need workers — trucking, logistics, warehousing.
“We’re focusing on opportunities that may emerge from this. There will be possibilities for North Carolina’s economy in terms of re-shoring that will take place in the post-pandemic landscape.
“That could be positive things for North Carolina’s health care, life sciences, medical devices and IT industries if we play our cards right,” Copeland said.
More claims
Commerce reported Friday there have been 733,917 claims filed from March 15 through Thursday.
That represents 14.8% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce have filed a UI claim. There were 14,457 claims filed Thursday.
Per day in North Carolina, the daily peak in claims was 34,706 on March 30.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that as of Friday morning, it had paid $446.5 million from the first federal unemployment program, known as pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC).
The program provides up to $600 a week for individuals who are qualified to receive state unemployment benefits.
By comparison, DES has paid $205.89 million in state unemployment funds. The maximum weekly state UI benefit is $350 with the average in the $260 to $275 range.
With the state’s UI Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, about 5.3% of those funds had been used as of Friday morning.
A total of 288,565 claimants have received funds from one or both programs, or about 39.3% of overall filings.
The PUC program is designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31. Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively.
Another wave of claims is expected now that the second of three federal unemployment benefit programs began Friday.
Federal pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA, provides state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and individuals with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
It’s also meant for individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019.
Individuals who have already applied and been denied for state UI benefits may need to provide DES additional information to apply for PUA. Those individuals should sign into their online account and click on the apply-for- pandemic-unemployment-assistance link to complete the application process.
If their claim is in pending status, DES is continuing to review their eligibility for state unemployment benefits.
