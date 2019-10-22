An uptick in low- to moderate-wage jobs during September led to the first decrease in the state jobless rate in four months, according to the N.C. Commerce Department.
The September rate of 4.1% represented a drop from a 15-month high of 4.2%.
There was a net gain of 8,000 private-sector jobs, up from 2,600 in August, but down from 8,500 in July.
Meanwhile, government employment fell by 200 in September following the typical seasonal gain from teachers receiving their 2019-20 school year contracts in July and August.
By comparison, the U.S. jobless rate was at 3.5%, down from 3.7% in August.
The state had a net gain of 3,900 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, primarily retail, along with 3,800 in leisure and hospitality.
There also were net gains of 2,100 jobs in professional and business services, and 1,700 in education and health services.
Those gains were offset somewhat by a loss of 4,100 manufacturing jobs, some of which analysts and economists cite were likely related to the trade war with China. There also was a loss of 700 construction jobs.
The state’s jobless rate being in the range of 3.8% to 4.2% this year is “a sign that economic growth rate has slowed in the state, as in the nation,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
As has been the case in recent years, the two standard employment measuring sticks offer a mixed view of the state economy during August.
In the household survey, the state had a net gain of 8,033 in the labor force from August to September, which typically indicates more individuals entering or re-entering the workforce to pursue a job.
There was an increase of 11,850 individuals considered employed, as well as an additional 3,817 listed as unemployed. Those who drop out of the labor force play a role in lowering the jobless rate.
Since August 2018, there has been a net gain of 99,600 private-sector jobs and 2,800 government jobs, according to the employers’ survey.
Leading the way were trade, transportation and utilities at 32,000, leisure and hospitality at 28,400, professional and business services at 16,500, and education and health services at 6,300. There was a loss of 8,400 manufacturing and 1,200 construction jobs.
According to the household survey, 114,243 individuals have gained employment since September 2018, while 23,432 have dropped out of the labor force.
Patrick McHugh, senior policy analyst with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center, said that “employment growth in 2019 has slowed across the country.
“The drop-off compared with the strongest periods of expansion since the Great Recession has been particularly dramatic here in North Carolina.
Between 2014 and 2016, employment growth in North Carolina regularly exceeded 2% a year, “still somewhat modest by historical standards, but significantly more robust than what we’ve seen this year,” McHugh said.
For 2019, annual job growth has been about 1.5%, “roughly half of the most recent high point of growth set in February 2015,” McHugh said.
“Roughly 17,400 more North Carolinians were looking for work in September than in January of this year, even while the number of job-seekers nationwide declined by over 760,000 over the same period.”
