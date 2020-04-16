North Carolina experienced a very slight increase last week in individuals filing for initial unemployment insurance benefits in response to the COVID-19 virus, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
At 137,934 claims for the week that ended Saturday — up 512 over the previous week — that total still well exceeds the peak monthly volume of 100,000 during the Great Recession.
To date, the highest weekly total for unemployment claims in North Carolina is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Of the states with the 10 highest claims totals last week, North Carolina was one of three experiencing a week-over-week increase along with Florida and New York.
Per day in North Carolina, the daily peak in claims was 34,706 on March 30.
At 617,883 claims as of Thursday, that represents 12.1% of the 5.11 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce. There were 19,086 claims filed Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, the N.C. Division of Employment Security has paid $298.15 million in state UI benefits since March 15 for 187,683 claimants.
It also has paid $179 million from one of three federal UI benefit programs. State pandemic unemployment compensation, or PUC, provides a weekly maximum of $350 in state benefits and the $600 in federal benefits for 12 weeks.
The program is designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31. Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively.
Some economists caution that North Carolina may not have reached a weekly peak considering it’s likely that hundreds of thousands of laid-off, furloughed or unemployed individuals have been unable to file their claims online or get needed call-center assistance.
Nationwide, there was a decrease in initial unemployment claims at 5.24 million for the week that ended Saturday, compared with 6.61 million the previous week.
The overall total of unemployment claims since March 15 is 22.02 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs.
By contrast, the number of unemployment claims nationwide was at 282,000 the week before governors and city and county government began imposing stay-at-home restrictions to flatten the curve of the pandemic’s spread.
PNC chief economist Guy Faucher projects that the April unemployment numbers “will likely shatter” the previous record month for job losses, 1.959 million in late 1945 after the end of World War II, led to a huge drop in military-related production.
Faucher is projecting a 10% U.S. unemployment rate for April.
