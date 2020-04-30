North Carolina experienced last week an 8.5% decrease in individuals filing for initial unemployment insurance benefits in response to the COVID-19 virus, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
At 97,232 claims for the week that ended Saturday, down from a revised 106,266 for the week that ended April 18, that total remain above the peak monthly volume of 100,000 during the Great Recession.
North Carolina had the eighth highest UI claim filings for last week.
To date, the highest weekly N.C. total for UI claims is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Meanwhile, at 935,384 claims as of Thursday morning, 18.9% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a UI claim.
There were 28,753 claims filed Wednesday. The daily peak was 34,706 on March 30 and the second highest was 32,613 on Monday.
Of the states with the 10 highest claims totals last week, only Georgia, New York and Washington reported an increase.
Nationwide, there was a decrease in initial unemployment claims at 3.84 million, compared with 4.43 million for the week that ended April 18, 5.24 million the week that ended April 11 and 6.61 million the week that ended April 4.
The overall total of unemployment claims since March 15 is 30.29 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs.
By contrast, the number of unemployment claims nationwide was at 282,000 the week before governors and city and county government began imposing stay-at-home restrictions to flatten the curve of the pandemic’s spread.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rate was 12.4% for the week that ended April 18, up from 11% for the week that ended April 11.
The state DES said that as of Thursday morning, it has paid out $994.31 million in state and federal UI benefits: $556.77 million from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC) package; $388.6 million in state benefits; and $48.93 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) package that became available Friday.
DES reported 381,377 claimants have been paid state and/or federal benefits, or 40.8% of all claimants.
With the state’s UI Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, 10.1% of those funds had been used as of Thursday morning.
The PUC program is designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31. Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively.
Federal pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA, provides state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and individuals with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
It’s also meant for individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019.
Individuals who have already applied and been denied for state UI benefits may need to provide DES additional information to apply for PUA. Those individuals should sign into their online account and click on the apply for pandemic unemployment assistance link to complete the application process.
If their claim is in pending status, DES is continuing to review their eligibility for state unemployment benefits.
