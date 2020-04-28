The North Carolina employment market is fast approaching the thresholds of 1 million jobless claims and $1 billion paid out in state and federal unemployment benefits.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday there have been 875,632 state and federal unemployment insurance benefit claims filed statewide.
Meanwhile, the division has paid out $910.63 million in state and federal unemployment insurance benefits:
- $520.77 million from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC) package;
- $371.2 million in state benefits; and
- $18.66 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) package that became available Friday.
Tuesday’s update was the division’s first since Friday.
There were 32,613 claims filed Monday — the second-highest daily total since the first wave of benefit claims began March 15. The daily peak was previously 34,706 on March 30.
DES reported 346,424 claimants have been paid state and/or federal benefits, or 39.6% of all claimants.
The maximum weekly state UI benefit is $350, as set in July 2013 by a Republican super-majority in the N.C. General Assembly. The maximum number of weeks currently is 12 — tied for lowest in the nation with Florida.
However, Senate Bill 704 – the Senate’s COVID-19 comprehensive and bipartisan bill, would raise temporarily the state’s maximum weekly benefit to $400 on Aug. 1 through Dec. 31.
According to a UI benefits update Monday from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average weekly benefit in N.C. for March was $268.20, down $3.51 from the average paid in February.
With the state’s UI Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, about 9.6% of those funds had been used as of Tuesday morning.
By comparison, federal UI benefits are at a maximum of $600 a week.
As of Tuesday morning, 17.6% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce in March have filed a UI claim.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday the seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rate was 11% for the week that ended April 11.
The main reason for the surge in both categories was unemployed North Carolinians being able to file Friday for the PUA benefits that feature state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and individuals with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
It’s also meant for individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019.
DES spokesman Larry Parker said individuals who are taking or required to take a week-long furlough would file a regular state UI benefit claim for each furlough week to be eligible for state and federal benefits. Their claim can be filed any day of the furlough week.
For individuals who are furlough for one to four workdays in a week, Parker said they are required to report what work earnings they do get in their weekly certification.
“If they earn more than their weekly (furlough UI) benefit amount and their earnings allowance, they will not be paid for that week,” Parker said. That means individuals likely would need to have at least three furlough days during that week to qualify for partial state UI benefits.
Bill Rowe, deputy director of advocacy at the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center, said that “if indeed COVID-19 becomes cyclical as many public health professionals suggest, and should a full recession in the national and state economy occur, it is critical that jobless workers in North Carolina have the same duration as most workers in states across the country — 26 weeks — so that they don’t get pushed into poverty and can consider retraining and new careers.”
The PUC program is designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31. Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively.
Individuals who have already applied and been denied for state UI benefits may need to provide DES additional information to apply for PUA. Those individuals should sign into their online account and click on the apply for pandemic unemployment assistance link to complete the application process.
If their claim is in pending status, DES is continuing to review their eligibility for state unemployment benefits.
