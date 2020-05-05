North Carolina has experienced another uptick in individual unemployment insurance benefit claims, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Tuesday.
The 23,472 new claims Monday reversed a recent decline in daily totals.
There have been 1.03 million applications filed since March 15.
The second round of federal UI benefits that began April 24 spurred the latest surge in applications.
As of Tuesday morning, 20.8% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a UI claim for being laid off, furloughed or paid reduced wages.
The daily peak has been 34,706 on March 30; the second-most, 32,613 on April 27.
Meanwhile, DES reported that as of Tuesday morning, it had paid out $1.33 billion in state and federal unemployment insurance benefits: $752.2 million from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation package, known as PUC; $464.5 million in state benefits; and $118.7 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package, dubbed PUA.
The DES said 449,988 claimants have been paid state and/or federal benefits — 43.6% of all claimants.
With the state’s UI Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, 12.1% of that money had been used as of Tuesday morning.
The initial version of Senate Bill 704 included temporarily increasing the maximum state unemployment insurance benefit payment by $50 to $400 on Aug. 1, as well as relaxing some qualification standards.
Those UI changes were removed in the compromise negotiations at the request of the House.
Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged Monday the contentious of inserting UI benefit changes into the COVID-19 relief packages as a potential roadblock.
“What we wanted to do with this legislation is to pass a consensus piece,” Cooper said. “There is some disagreement about how much (of an increase) for what period of time.
“I believe we should expand our state’s unemployment insurance. I’m hoping when the General Assembly comes back that we address it.”
Since N.C. unemployment law was changed in May 2013 by a Republican supermajority in the legislature, $350 is the maximum amount beneficiaries can receive, and 12 weeks is the maximum number of weeks they can collect.
“Our state amounts are quite low as compared with the national rankings,” Cooper said.
“With federal money going away, we need to look at whether we want to up the amount of insurance we want to provide for people.”
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said Monday he felt confident the Senate weekly UI payment increase proposal would be considered once the legislative session resumes the week of May 18.
Because state unemployment benefits are on a sliding scale, the number of weeks can rise up to 20 weeks when the state unemployment rate is 9% or higher — which economists say it is highly likely to be exceeded by either the April or May jobless reports.
However, the sliding scale is only activated twice a year on Jan. 1 and July 1 — both based on the average rate for first three months of a six-month cycle. That means January through March for the July 1 trigger, and July, August and September for the Jan. 1 trigger.
“We certainly want to assess where we stand with unemployment insurance trust fund over the next few weeks,” House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said Monday. “I’m certainly open to consideration of all options.”
Cooper said there are UI protections in place for employees who decline to go back to work because of concern about the safety of their workplace.
“We may have to look at some potential changes in the unemployment insurance law,” Cooper said. “We want to make sure employees are protected, and that employers can have workers to get the economy re-ignited.”
