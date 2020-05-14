A significant decline in North Carolinians filing for initial unemployment-insurance benefits occurred for the second consecutive week, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
There was a 34.6% drop-off from a revised 85,956 to 56,193, the department reported. North Carolina had the 12th highest UI claim filings last week after being in the top 10 most weeks since mid-March.
That decline comes on top of a 13.1% decrease the previous week.
North Carolina’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Also Thursday, the N.C. Division of Employment Security listed 878,279 individuals as having filed a combined 1.16 million state and federal claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 17.6% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were 15,897 new claimants Wednesday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30, and the second highest was 32,613 on May 4.
Nationwide, there was a decrease in initial unemployment claims at 2.98 million, compared with 3.18 million for the week that ended April 28. The peak has been 6.87 million the week that ended March 28.
The overall total of unemployment claims since March 15 is 34.44 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs.
By contrast, the number of unemployment claims nationwide was at 282,000 the week before governors and city and county governments began imposing stay-at-home restrictions to slow the pandemic’s spread.
The U.S. Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration said the seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rate was 15.7% for the week that ended May 2, up from 15.5% for the week that ended April 25.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported May 8 that the U.S. unemployment rate climbed from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April. It’s the largest month-over-month increase since the bureau began compiling seasonally adjusted U.S. jobless reports in January 1948.
With the employer payroll enrollment count down by 20.5 million jobs from March to April, the U.S. labor force dropped to its lowest level since February 2011 — essentially wiping out all of the job gains from the past nine years.
Meanwhile, North Carolina faces its day of reckoning May 22 when its April jobless rate is released. Economists have projected a state jobless rate between 12% and 15%.
By comparison, the state jobless rate reached a 33-year peak of 10.9% in 2010 as the state and national economies began their slow recoveries from the Great Recession. The Triad peak was 11.5% in February 2009.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, projects the N.C. April jobless rate to be similar to the U.S. rate or slightly higher.
“The next question is whether the April rate is the worst,” Walden said. “If the economy begins to open up, hopefully we’ll see some job creation in May.”
The all-time monthly record for the state jobless rate was 27% in 1933 when the state population was at 3.27 million. The rate was at or above 14% for most of 1931 to 1940.
By comparison, a 15% jobless rate today would represent about 745,500 unemployed North Carolinians out of 4.97 million in the labor force.
Those data points, however, don’t capture the full picture of the decrease in employment.
Individuals without jobs and not actively looking for work are unaccounted for in the labor force.
The labor force data also does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs individuals are working.
The bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. That rate jumped from 8.4% to 22.8% in April when including an additional 6.6 million not in the workforce. The bureau said those totals include 574,000 “who believed that no jobs were available for them.”
By comparison, the N.C. U6 index rate was 7% on March 31. The U6 index at the state level is updated at the end of each quarter.
“It’s important to keep in mind many newly jobless likely are not looking for work because they know jobs are still being cut,” Walden said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.