The pattern of initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina reversed course last week, going up for the first time in six weeks, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
There was an 8.1% incline, to 37,047, for the week that ended June 6, according to the report. For the week ending May 30, the revised claim total was 34,269.
Nationwide, there was a decrease in initial UI claims, with 1.54 million filed last week, compared with the revised figure of 1.89 million for the week that ended May 30.
The peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
The nationwide total of UI claims filed since March 15 is 44.18 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs.
North Carolina had the 14th highest UI claim filings in the nation. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
By comparison, the number of UI claims nationwide was at 282,000 the week before governors and city and county governments began imposing stay-at-home restrictions to slow the pandemic’s spread.
"Continuing claims have fallen in two of the past three weeks, and are down 16% from their peak in early May, as laid-off workers are recalled to their jobs," said Gus Faucher, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group.
"The worst in the labor market appears to be over, but it is still in terrible condition from the Viral Recession. Net hiring has turned positive and unemployment has been falling."
Faucher said that "it is very unclear as to how long it will take to heal. Much depends on the path of the virus and the ongoing public health response."
"If virus concerns persist and consumers are reluctant to spend, many businesses will close permanently, forcing workers to find new jobs and slowing the labor market recovery."
The Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration said the seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rate was 14.4% for the week ending May 30, up from a revised 14.56% for the previous week.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported June that the U.S. unemployment rate climbed from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April. It’s the largest month-over-month increase since the bureau began compiling seasonally adjusted U.S. jobless reports in January 1948.
On June 5, the bureau reported that U.S. unemployment rate fell in May to 13.3%, but acknowledged the actual unemployment rate may be more than 16% because of an error in the way jobless data was collected.
North Carolina’s unemployment rate nearly tripled from 4.3% in March to 12.2% in April, a stark reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the state’s economy. The state’s May rate will be released June 19.
Economists project that rate will be significantly higher, because U.S. Labor collects employment data during the week that contains the 12th of the month. The May report covers the churn of May 10-16.
Individuals without jobs and not actively looking for work are not counted as part of the labor force.
The N.C. Commerce Department reported June 3 that the April jobless rate of 13.7% represented a 44-year high for the Triad based on the department’s data dating to 1976. By comparison, the Great Recession high was 12.4% in January 2010.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that as of Thursday morning, there have been 1.03 million individual claims and 1.48 million overall claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
With the drop in the state’s labor force over the month, currently 25.8% of the 3.99 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were a combined 10,803 new claimants Thursday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
DES said 689,969 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or about 67% of the state’s UI benefit claimants.
DES reported that $3.7 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid.
The overall unemployment-benefits payment breakdown is: $1.98 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $896.8 million in state benefits; $803.4 million in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package; and $21.5 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 23.3% of that money had been used as of Thursday morning.
