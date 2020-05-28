Fewer North Carolinians filed for initial unemployment-insurance benefits for the fourth consecutive week, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
There was a 7.9% decline, or from a revised 46,913 to 43,221, for the week that ended May 23, the department reported.
Nationwide, there was a decrease in initial unemployment claims at 2.12 million, compared with a revised 2.45 million for the week that ended May 16. The peak has been 6.87 million the week that ended March 28.
The overall total of unemployment claims since March 15 is 40.76 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs.
North Carolina had the 12th highest UI claim filings for the third consecutive week after being in the top 10 most weeks since mid-March. The state's highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
The number of unemployment claims nationwide was at 282,000 the week before governors and city and county governments began imposing stay-at-home restrictions to slow the pandemic’s spread.
The U.S. Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration said the seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rate was 14.5% for the week that ended May 16, down from 17.2% for the week that ended May 9.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported May 8 that the U.S. unemployment rate climbed from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April. It’s the largest month-over-month increase since the bureau began compiling seasonally adjusted U.S. jobless reports in January 1948.
North Carolina's unemployment rate nearly tripled from 4.3% in March to 12.2% in April, a stark reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the state's economy.
Economists project the state's May jobless rate will be significantly higher since the U.S. Labor Department collects employment data during the week that contains the 12th of the month. The April report covers the churn from March 14 to April 12.
The April regional and county jobless reports will be released June 3. The reports will reflect only 16 days of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order implementing stay-at-home restrictions that began March 27.
Individuals without jobs and not actively looking for work are unaccounted for in the labor force.
The labor force data also does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs individuals are working.
The bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. That rate jumped from 8.4% to 22.8% in April when including an additional 6.6 million not in the workforce. The bureau said those totals include 574,000 “who believed that no jobs were available for them.”
By comparison, the N.C. U6 index rate was 7% on March 31. The U6 index at the state level is updated at the end of each quarter.
N.C. claimants approach 1 million
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that as of Wednesday morning, 955,815 claimants have filed a combined 1.33 million state and federal claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
DES said 608,390 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or about 64% of the state’s 955,815 UI benefit claimants.
With the drop in the labor force over the month, currently 23.9% of the 3.99 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were 14,777 new claimants Tuesday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
DES said that $2.78 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid.
The overall unemployment benefits payment breakdown is: $1.51 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $738.5 million in state benefits, and $520.2 million in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package; and $11 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 19.2% of that money had been used as of Wednesday morning.
