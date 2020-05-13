Federal unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic have surpassed the $1 billion mark for North Carolinians.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Wednesday it has paid $1.04 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package, known as PUC.
The program represents about 56% of the overall $1.86 billion in state and federal UI payments made since March 15, when the initial economic impact of the pandemic began to be experienced.
The second round of federal unemployment benefits that began April 24 spurred the latest surge in applications in North Carolina.
DES reported that, as of Wednesday morning, it also has paid $573.5 million in state benefits, and $248.1 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package, dubbed PUA.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, 14.9% of that money had been used as of Wednesday morning.
DES began providing Tuesday a more specific breakdown of its claims processing activity.
Previously, DES combined state and federal UI claims into one total.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
An example of the difference: On Monday, DES indicated North Carolina had surpassed 1.1 million state and federal claims since March 15.
On Wednesday, DES listed 870,110 individuals filing a combined 1.14 million claims.
About 17.5% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were 15,925 new claimants on Tuesday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30, and the second highest was 32,613 on May 4.
