The N.C. Senate approved by a 42-5 vote Thursday a measure that would allow private bars and clubs to reopen with patron capacity similar to that of restaurants.
The measure also would expand outdoor dining and adult beverage capacity for restaurants, bars, clubs, brewpubs, wineries and distilleries to 50% of indoor capacity or 100 customers, whichever is less.
Currently, only private bars and clubs are not allowed to operate with 50% indoor capacity.
House Bill 536 and House Bill 902 allow for the use of covered patios, public sidewalks, parking lots, and even public streets, if permitted, to be closed for private business.
The bills were combined into HB536 on the Senate floor at the recommendation of their primary sponsor, Rep. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance.
Both bills were subject to the gut-and-replace strategy by the Senate in order to insert restaurant and other hospitality-specific language.
That means the House must concur with the new language in HB536 before it could be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper.
HB536 has been placed on the House floor agenda. That session began at noon today.
The intent of HB902's language is to allow private bars and clubs to open temporarily before the planned June 26 start of Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase Three reopening initiative.
"My bill treats restaurants and bars the same, and it follows the lead of other jurisdictions by allowing safe outdoor seating options," Gunn said.
"This is a lifeline to a dying industry. We have the chance to provide an economic ventilator that may give these businesses a breath of life to be successful for years to come."
The bill would go into effect once it becomes law and expire on Oct. 31 or when Cooper rescinds his executive order addressing mass gathering limitations.
Cooper has not spoken publicly about whether he supports the bill(s) since they would amend current policy from his executive orders.
Gunn said he will ask Cooper to sign the bill as soon as he receives it.
"Other states and cities are expanding outdoor seating options based on the science, facts and data," Gunn said, citing the criteria Cooper and his administration have been using in Phases One and Two of re-opening the state's economy.
"This industry has taken the brunt of the shutdown, and this policy just makes sense. I hope Gov. Cooper will support it."
Current restrictions
Cooper’s Phase Two reopening, which began a week ago today, keeps closed until at least June 26 bars, night clubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums.
Many of those businesses have been reopened in neighboring states in recent weeks.
Cooper said May 20 that those businesses will remain closed because “of the potential spread of COVID-19 can be significant there.”
There have been separate lawsuits filed seeking temporary injunctions of the closures of fitness centers and bowling alleys.
HB536 would permit outdoor seating of 50% of a restaurant’s or brewpub’s indoor capacity, or 100 customers, whichever is less.
That would be in addition to the 50% of its indoor capacity allowed in Phase Two.
HB902 applies the same expanded seating capacity to breweries, wineries, bars, clubs and distilleries.
In each instance, seating must be on the same parcel, contiguous to, or in “close proximity” to the establishment.
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said he preferred that restaurants would have been re-opened at closer to 100% capacity with Phase Two "because restaurants are made to function at 100%."
He said many restaurants in Forsyth "are not going to have a place to open outside anyway."
Bar inclusion debated
Most of the senators who debated the bill were in favor of allowing bars to operate similar to restaurants.
Some senators said they would vote "No" on the combined bill, though supportive of HB536 when its language did not include bars.
The lack of what was termed "a safety switch" — a way to re-tighten restrictions on the businesses affected in HB536 in case of second wave or spike in COVID-19 cases — was cited by some senators.
"To assume that everyone is going to behave, or there's not going to be a second wave, or we can pretend there's not a deadly virus going through our community — seems to be irresponsible without a safety switch," said Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg.
Gunn said he would be willing to make appropriate changes to HB536 if such a spike or second wave occurred. He said county health departments would be able to control or shut down businesses violating restrictions.
Gunn expressed confidence that patrons "will respect social distancing, will not bellying up to a bar; that will not be allowed."
Marcus asked if HB536 has provisions to not allow patrons to dance, sing karaoke, "things that I often picture happening particularly in college setting bars."
Gunn replied "that is correct ... it's not going to turn into a big festival."
"We want to give folks the chance to get outside in a responsible manner and have businesses allow them to do that in a responsible manner."
