An N.C. Senate bill advanced Thursday that has the aim of securing the right of a hospital patient to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency,
The Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 730 is titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act.” It includes Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, as a co-sponsor.
The bill was recommended by the Senate Health Care committee. Next step is Appropriations.
Bill sponsors say the impetus for SB730 is emergency visitor restrictions that are keeping family members from being with loved ones and hampering their ability to serve as an advocate with hospital staff.
Under SB730, a patient younger than 18 would “have the right” to designate a parent, guardian or a proxy to be present, while an adult patient could designate a spouse or health-care agent. The visitor “shall have the unrestricted privilege of being present” while the patient is receiving hospital care, the legislation reads.
However, without defining “certain unrestricted hospital patients rights (and privileges),” SB730 appears to eliminate the ability for hospitals to quarantine patients, and for state health officials or the governor to enforce a quarantine.
The bill says visitor rights “may not be terminated, suspended or waived by the hospital, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services or the governor” during a declared disaster or emergency. Hospitals would not be allowed to ask a patient to waive those rights.
Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, said COVID-19 prevention measures are having “many unintended consequences ... to hospital patients who were not diagnosed with COVID-19.”
“They have been forced to be alone during their treatment for very serious conditions ... and for routine and emergency surgeries; some of whom were alone for the entirety of their treatment, and some died alone.”
Supporters of no-visitor restrictions say they help limit health-care providers’ exposure to a serious disease, particularly nurses and support staff who care for multiple patients during a shift and would have to deal with multiple visitors.
Sen. Terry Van Duyn, D-Buncombe, said SB730 “is too blunt an instrument to actually address this problem.”
“COVID-19 is a great example because there is not a screening you can do — too many people with (the virus) are not symptomatic.”
“When we ask our health care professionals to take care of people who are sick at the risk to their own lives, they deserve the ability to set the constraints around that to protect not just their patients and visitors, but themselves as well.”
Leah Burns, senior director of government relations for N.C. Healthcare Association, said the group “believes in the intent of the bill.”
“We’re not discrediting any of the stories ... because they are awful and they are sad,” Burns said. “We know it is at the patient’s best interest for them to have their family.”
However, Burns said, the bill “puts something into statute that we need more flexibility (with) because we may likely have another wave, another pandemic.”
“This language does conflict with the Joint Commission language and does conflict with other federal regulations that we do have to abide by to maintain our licenses as hospitals.”
Burns recommended the formation of a task force with NCHA, legislators, clinicians and patient advocates to discuss potential standards and best practices.
Van Duyn said that “we (legislators) are not health care professionals.”
“This is a medical decision and we need to hold them accountable, but we don’t need to tell them how to do their business.”
Mark Hall, a public-health and law professor at Wake Forest University, said Monday that SB730 “appears to be an absolute, nonwaivable, unrestricted right to a designated visitor, regardless of emergency or pandemic conditions.”
“In principle, that means the patient can insist on seeing the visitor even if the visitor has COVID or another infectious disease,” Hall said.
Daniel said an amendment approved Thursday would allow a hospital to turn away a visitor if they were found to be positive for the COVID-19 virus during the screening process at a hospital entrance. The patient would be able to designate another visitor at that point.
Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir and a co-sponsor, said the bill would help set a statewide standard for hospital visitor restrictions during an emergency, rather than some hospitals being more flexible than others.
Perry said the legislation “is forcing the conversation about the issue that we all know exists.”
“We’re trying to find a way to have some standardization. No one wants to play doctor in making decisions that the medical community should be making.”
Krawiec said some hospitals have amended their visitor guidelines during emergencies to allow for visitors at the end-of-life stage.
“If a few hospitals can do it, all of the hospitals can do it,” Krawiec said.
“We have to find a solution that works for everybody, to try to make it right.”
