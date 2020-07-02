North Carolina is closing in on $5 billion in overall unemployment insurance benefit payments as the future of the federal benefits remains cloudy.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that $4.96 billion had been paid in state and federal benefits between March 15 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.09 billion has been paid out, 28.2% of the fund’s total.
The remaining unemployment payment breakdown is $2.66 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation package; $1.14 billion in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package; and $66.5 million in pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.
That means that 71.8% of unemployment insurance payments to North Carolinians are coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
What makes that percentage critical for unemployed or furloughed North Carolinians is that federal benefits could expire as early as July 25 unless extended by Congress.
The Democratic controlled U.S. House has passed a bill that would offer a new round of benefits.
Some members of the Trump administration are considering another federal stimulus package.
Some small businesses in North Carolina, particularly restaurant owners and hospitality operators, have expressed concern that employees would prefer to draw $600 in weekly federal benefits rather than return to a job that may pay half of that amount.
The $600 figure was passed — barely — in Congress as a national level benefit to get the payments out quickly rather than determine payments by individual states.
Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was quoted Tuesday by NBC as saying “unemployment is extremely important and we need to make sure, for those who are not able to recover their jobs, unemployment is adequate.”
“That is a different issue from whether we ought to pay people a bonus not to go back to work. And so I think that was a mistake.”
North Carolina U.S. senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have not commented publicly on whether they favor extending the federal benefits.
“There are legitimate concerns that the temporary increase in unemployment insurance benefits is discouraging some workers from returning to employment,” said Gus Faucher, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Corp.
“But, there will be a huge drop in income when those benefits expire at the end of this month that will weigh on consumer spending and slow the recovery.
“So, I think some sort of extension of the expanded unemployment insurance benefits beyond July 31 would be good for those workers, but also for the economic recovery.”
There have been 1.12 million claimants representing 1.75 million claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
Currently, 27.5% of the 4.06 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-May have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were 12,569 new claimants Wednesday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
DES said 765,826 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or about 68% of the state’s claimants.
About 4% of claimants, or 44,623, are awaiting a resolution to their state claim.
The Triad’s economy did not experience any relief from the COVID-19 pandemic during May, with the jobless rate unchanged at 13.6%.
The rate has more than tripled from 4.3% in March and represents at least a 44-year high for the Triad, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
The Commerce Department said its Triad employment data goes back to 1976. The April and May figures well exceeded the Great Recession high of 12.4% in January 2010.
The North Carolina jobless rate for May was 12.9%, also unchanged from April.
