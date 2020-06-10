North Carolina is nearing the $2 billion mark in payments from the primary federal unemployment insurance benefit program, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Wednesday.
There has been $1.97 billion in payments from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Those $600 weekly payments cumulatively represent 53.5% of the $3.68 billion in state and federal UI funding to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.
There's been another $794.5 million in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package, and $21.3 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation.
State UI benefit payments are at $892.6 million.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 23.2% of that money had been used as of Wednesday morning.
DES reported there have been 1.02 million applicants for state and federal UI benefits since March 15, along with 1.47 million overall claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
There were 11,581 claims on Tuesday.
With the drop in the state’s labor force over the month, currently 25.7% of the 3.99 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
DES said 687,382 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or about 67% of the state’s UI benefit claimants.
Pyror Gibson, who took over May 27 as assistant secretary for DES, said Friday the department has determined in 93% of the 1.02 million state unemployment claims whether the claimant is eligible for benefits.
