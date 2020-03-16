An annual recalculation of the state's employment figures found slightly lower monthly jobless rates during the second half of 2019, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Monday.
However, economists say it is likely that the employment fallout from the coronavirus epidemic — particularly in the lower-wage service sectors — will cause the jobless rate to rise from the 3.6% level it has been at from November through January.
For example, Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, predicts the "unemployment rate in both the state and nation will increase in a range of 0.3 to 0.5 percentage points."
Patrick McHugh, senior policy analyst with left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center, said he's "worried about what we’re going to see happen over the next few months when millions of North Carolinians are currently holding on by an economic thread."
"With so much of the job growth over the past decade being in poorly paying hourly positions without benefits, we’re extremely vulnerable to the effects of the COVID-19 virus.
"Most people in service jobs already weren’t making ends meet, so even a temporary loss of work or wages could be devastating," McHugh said.
The January rate reflects the annual benchmarking of the state’s employment data required to meet U.S. Labor Department guidelines.
The benchmarking had the state jobless rate at a high of 4.1% in March and April, while the 3.6% rate represents the lows for the year.
The previous limited movement in the state’s jobless rate over the past 14 months is “a sign that economic growth rate has slowed in the state, as in the nation,” Walden said.
As has been the case in recent years, the two standard employment measuring sticks offer a mixed view of the state economy during January.
In the household survey, the state had a net gain of 7,393 in the labor force from December to January, which typically indicates more individuals entering or re-entering the workforce to pursue a job. Labor force typically is defined by economists as counting those employed plus those looking for employment.
There was an increase of 8,635 individuals considered employed, as well as an additional 1,242 listed as unemployed. Those who drop out of the labor force play a role in lowering the jobless rate.
Since January 2019, the labor force has increased by 66,237, reflecting 84,467 gaining employment over the year and 18,230 more considered as unemployed.
Meanwhile, according to the employers’ survey, there was a net year-over-year gain of 15,000 jobs between December and January, reflecting an additional 14,500 private-sector and 500 government jobs.
Commerce reported major swings in employment in most of the industry categories, foremost a net gain of 6,800 jobs each in the lower-wage sectors of leisure and hospitality, and trade, transportation and utilities.
There also was a net gain of 2,800 jobs in education and health services. There were a loss of 2,200 jobs in financial activities, 1,200 in manufacturing and 1,100 in construction.
For the past 12 months, there has been a net gain of 44,600 private-sector jobs and 5,500 government jobs.
Leading the way were leisure and hospitality at 22,300, financial activities at 10,300 and trade, transportation and utilities at 8,100. There were a loss of 4,200 jobs in professional and business services, 1,400 in construction and 800 in manufacturing.
"North Carolina apparently had fairly strong job growth in January, adding 15,000 jobs, although most of the increase appears to have come from the leisure and hospitality sector and retailing — both of which appear to be headed for tougher times," said Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.
"Year-to-year job growth was not nearly as strong as I had expected. North Carolina has added just 50,100 jobs over the past year. We thought the number would have been closer to 70,000, and the year-to-year changes of non-seasonally adjusted figures were close to that figure."
Vitner said the state's economy "appears to be headed for a rough stretch over the next few months."
"We will likely have fairly decent data for February and maybe even March before we begin to see the impacts of shutdowns related to the COVID-19 outbreak."
The state jobless rate has remained below the 5% threshold since January 2017.
That’s the level most economists consider as representing full employment — the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
Yet most economists say the job market remains a challenge for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs. Individuals without jobs who are not looking for work are not considered unemployed.
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The U6 index rate for North Carolina was 7.3% on Dec. 31, compared with 7% nationally on Feb. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.