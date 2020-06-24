The state House, in a Republican-led effort, failed Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that would have partially reopened bars and fitness venues.
The vote was 66-53 in favor of the veto override of House Bill 594.
Even though there was at least one House Democrat to vote for the override, at least 72 votes were required with the support of at least seven Democrats.
"There is not a limit on the number of times that a veto override vote can be held," said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.
"But it is unusual to see much if any change in legislators' votes once they are on the record on an initial override vote. So, there is not much to be gained from holding multiple veto-override votes after such a vote has failed initially."
During the 2020 session, Cooper has vetoed two Republican-sponsored bills — House Bill 536 and HB594 — that would reopen partially private bars and clubs, and fitness centers, gyms and health clubs to reopen ahead of the Phase Three start date.
Those bills would allow those facilities to operate indoors at 50% of their authorized capacity. Employees wouldn’t count toward the capacity limit.
Earlier Wednesday, Cooper announced a three-week pause in reopening the state's economy — until July 17 — that affects those businesses.
On Tuesday, the legislature passed two more reopen bills, House Bill 258 and House Bill 686.
HB258, approved by a 66-49 vote, would permit the reopening of amusement parks — such as Carowinds — carnivals, arcades, fairs and venues that host parties and other social gatherings. It also affects certain dining and beverage establishments at outdoor stadiums.
HB686, approved by a 67-47 vote, would allow for mass gatherings of Fourth of July parades and celebrations from 5 p.m. July 1 through 5 p.m. July 10.
Cooper has 10 days to decide on whether to sign the bills, veto the bills or let them become law without his signature. It is likely Cooper will opt to veto them as well.
Like HB536 and House Bill 594, HB258 contains what Cooper and most House Democrats consider as a poison pill.
All three bills place public-health regulatory limitations on Cooper, the state’s health secretary and state’s environmental quality secretary in reapplying capacity restrictions on bars, clubs, fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.
Cooper and administration officials would be required to get the support of the majority of the 10-member Council of State, which is comprised of six Republicans and four Democrats.
Each council member would have to be contacted for their opinion. Each GOP council member has expressed their desire to fully reopen the state’s economy sooner than Cooper and state health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Cooper said in his veto of HB594 that “tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising. ... The bill could restrict leaders who need to respond quickly to outbreaks and protect public health and safety.”
During the nearly 80-minute floor debate on the veto override of HB594, Rep. Robert Reives II, D-Durham, questioned why Republicans would not submit a straight bill on the bars and fitness centers without the Council of State language.
On Tuesday, House Republican leaders applied the gut-and-replace strategy to Senate Bill 105 to insert language that would require the governor to gain Council of State approval to extend any public health emergency order beyond 30 days.
The bill also would require council approval for the governor's authority to supersede that of local governments in certain emergency situations, including if local government officials were not cooperating or their ability "is insufficient to assure adequate protection for lives and property."
The House entered into a recess at 6 p.m. to return at 8:30 p.m.
The bill remains on today's House floor agenda with a proposed amendment that would give the governor 48 hours to ask the council members for their concurrence on a potential executive order before being issued. The governor would need the majority of council members to approve to proceed.
