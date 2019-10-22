A state House Finance committee recommended Tuesday rejecting Senate changes to a bill that would extend state historic-rehabilitation tax credits.
The committee’s recommendation for the Senate’s “gut and amend” action on House Bill 399 will be taken up by the full House, which will likely vote to reject the changes as well.
If that occurs, the House and the Senate could create a concurrence committee in an attempt to reach a compromise.
Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, and co-Finance committee chairwoman, said the House “is good” with most portions of the bill, but “it needs three technical corrections, which we can quickly do.”
Those changes include an effective date change to the state’s economic-incentive Job Development Investment Grant program.
The Senate approved its version of HB399 by a 36-0 vote Oct. 10.
HB399 resurfaced after four months Oct. 8 as part of the mini-budget initiative by Republican legislative leadership.
The initial version of the bill focused solely on historic-rehabilitation tax credits and allowed for several funding options. It passed the House on a 113-5 vote June 5.
The latest version grafted several tax-related elements from the Republican state budget compromise that was vetoed June 28 by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Since the House overrode Cooper’s veto in a controversial manner Sept. 11, the Senate has yet to take up its veto override vote.
Rep. Stephen Ross, R-Alamance, a primary sponsor of the original version of HB399, said in April that extending the expiration date on the historic-rehabilitation tax credits makes sense given that more than 2,400 projects have benefited since 1998 with a combined capital investment of more than $1.6 billion.
The Senate version now just extends two deadlines for qualified rehabilitation expenditures and expenses.
For projects initiated on or after Jan. 1, 2020, the deadline now extends to Jan. 1, 2024.
For projects started before Jan. 1, 2020, the deadline extends from Jan. 1, 2028, to Jan. 1, 2032, to have properties placed into service by that time.
The Senate version of HB399 includes: an income exclusion for IRA distribution for charities for individuals ages 70½ and older; certain tax deduction for amounts received as economic incentives; a sales tax exemption for American Airlines at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport; and a sales tax exemption for certain professional motorsports teams.
The tax credits have been instrumental in several projects in downtown Winston-Salem, with a combined capital investment value of more than $700 million.
“For some time, there has been an interest in renewing this program for the sake of many downtown areas predominantly,” said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.
“With many aging structures in our downtown areas, there has been interest in incentivizing restoration.”
Chris Harrison, developer of the $55 million Plant 64 mixed-use project in Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, announced plans Oct. 10 for a $80 million to $100 million mixed-use project on the Whitaker Park manufacturing campus.
The first of four phases for the project involves creating 164 loft apartments in the historic former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 at 951 Reynolds Blvd., across from Woodland cemetery.
In October 2017, the three-story leaf buildings were named to the National Register of Historic Places, making their renovation eligible for lucrative state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits that have contributed to major renovation projects in downtown Winston-Salem. The 2-1 building was built in 1937 and the 2-2 building in 1955.
For example, Plant 64 qualified for both the North Carolina mill credit and federal historic tax credits. Those credits were worth about 50% of the cost of the project, or about $17 million to $20 million in cash equity for the development.
Harrison said Thursday he has paid close attention to the HB399 developments, including a little sweating during the four months that the bill sat in committee.
“Getting those (tax credit deadline) extensions into law will have a huge impact on the new project,” Harrison said.
