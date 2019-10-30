Legislation that would tax vaping products at the same rate as traditional cigarettes was added to a bill that cleared the state House Finance committee Wednesday.
Its chances of advancing further in the General Assembly will depend largely on whether the bill is viewed as a disincentive to youth usage of electronic cigarettes, or as a disincentive for adult smokers' adoption of the products.
Senate Bill 557 focuses primarily on several finance law changes.
Rep. Gale Adcock, D-Wake, submitted a three-page amendment that would apply an excise tax on vapor products at 12.8% of its cost price.
The amendment also would use the net proceeds from the tax to help create the Tobacco Use Prevention Fund, beginning July 1. The fund would evaluate, track usage and make recommendations concerning "emerging tobacco products ... especially among youth and people of childbearing age."
Currently, vapor products' excise tax is at the rate of 5 cents per fluid milliliter of consumable product — a much lower rate supported by tobacco manufacturers when the law was passed during the 2014 session and went into effect in February 2015.
By comparison, a pack of traditional cigarettes has an excise tax of 45 cents a pack, one of the lowest in the country.
Reynolds American Inc. said Wednesday it is evaluating the amendment, while ITG Brands LLC said "we oppose tax increases on all tobacco and vaping products."
Adcock said Wednesday that while her amendment doesn't address the national vaping illness crisis, "it is a good time for this bill to create a level playing field for electronic cigarettes and vaping products."
On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release that said North Carolina has experienced at least 61 cases of severe lung injury associated with vaping.
All patients reported a history of using e-cigarette or vaping products, with most reporting a history of using THC-containing products in open-pod systems that allow for liquid refills. THC is the primary psychoactive component in cannabis. Eighty percent of North Carolina cases interviewed reported vaping THC.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not confirmed whether the problem stems from THC or from thickeners added to the vaping liquid.
Meanwhile, there have been few incidents reported involving the closed-pod e-cigarettes sold by Juul Labs, Reynolds Vapor, Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs and NJoy.
“Those who use e-cigarettes or vaping products should not obtain them through informal sources and should not modify or add any substances,” said Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist for North Carolina.
New clinical guidance for managing acute lung injury from the CDC and state DHHS urges people to receive a flu shot to protect against a combination of the flu and lung injury from vaping.
Committee co-chairman Rep. John Szoka, R-Cumberland, said that while he supported the concept of the amendment, he thought the timing was not right "at this late date in the sessions." He expressed concern that the amendment could derail the overall bill.
Szoka said his preference was vetting the amendment in the House Health committee first.
"I am in favor of whatever we can reasonably do to slow down this (vaping) crisis," Szoka said.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth said that even if Adcock's amendment survives the House floor, the bill may not clear the Senate with it attached.
Several anti-tobacco advocates support raising the excise tax on vaping products, smokeless tobacco and snus because they view them are potential gateways to the use of traditional cigarettes.
Legislators opposed to the amendment said they agree with other anti-smoking advocates who believe e-cigarettes have the potential to wean smokers off traditional cigarettes, thus playing a positive public-health role.
Both Szoka and committee co-chairwoman Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, said the bill makes sense for the evaluation element.
Howard said the vaping illness issues is akin to "learning more about potential harms from vaping now as we learned over time about cigarettes."
"We're not talking about banning vaping products, but given the information we now have about their potential harm, it's worth examining what proper restrictions should be placed on their use," Howard said.
