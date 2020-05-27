A bipartisan state House bill would provide $25 million in federal CARES Act funding to assist the state’s meat-processing plants with adding production capacity.
House Bill 1201 was filed Tuesday and has not been placed in a committee. It is co-sponsored by GOP Reps. Jeffery Elmore of Wilkes County and Julia Howard of Davie County.
The impetus behind the bill is that the COVID-19 pandemic “has resulted in serious and substantial impacts on the food supply chain,” in particular on small- to medium-sized livestock producers.
The funding assistance is “necessary in order to reduce disruptions in the supply chain for fresh meat, and to help small producers get their product to market.”
The bill does not address plant- and worker-safety conditions even in light of several outbreaks at meat-processing facilities in the state, including at least 570 Tyson Foods workers testing positive at its Wilkesboro facilities.
Grants would be provided to meat-processing facilities “that are experiencing slowdowns in production or have limited capacity to accommodate increased demand for meat processing.”
Plants would be required to contract with independent livestock producers for supply, and have to be subject to state and/or federal Agriculture inspections.
The funds can only be used for facility expansion, fixtures, on-site training and equipment to “expand animal throughput, processing capacity, the amount or type of products produced, or processing speed.”
“The department may prioritize projects that will create additional jobs at the facility.”
The $25 million would be available through Dec. 31, which is when unspent CARES Act funds revert back to the U.S. Treasury. Funds would be dispersed by Oct. 1.
If any equipment purchased with CARES Act funding is taken out of service or moved to another state, the company would have repay the department a proportionate share of the grant funding.
The bill was introduced as consumers are facing higher meat and overall costs at the grocery store with consumer demand spiking with the pandemic.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted price of groceries jumped 2.6% in April — the largest month-to-month jump since 1974.
In terms of meat, overall prices were up 3.3%. Chicken was up 5.8% and pork at 3%, but ham fell 1.7%.
Meat-packaging operations, such as Tyson’s chicken-processing facilities in Wilkesboro that have a combined 2,244 employees, are not required to report infectious-disease cases to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Instead, those operations are accountable to the North Carolina and U.S. Agriculture departments, which have not posted specific outbreaks data on their websites.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said May 21 that it’s evident that part of the surge in COVID-19 cases “is coming from some of our critical infrastructure businesses by the nature of that business.”
State Agriculture spokeswoman Andrea Ashby said May 21 that DHHS “collects and maintains information related to the processing plant workers and COVID-19 cases.”
“State Public Health is the lead agency on COVID response, but we have helped facilitate communication and coordination between public health and the companies regarding measures being taken in the plant to implement these recommendations, sites visits by public health and CDC teams, etc.”
The most relevant COVID-19 related announcement on the state Agriculture’s website is geared toward reassuring consumers about the meat supply at retail.
N.C. Health News reported in early May there had been outbreaks at 15 meat and poultry processing plants in 11 counties: Bertie, Bladen, Chatham, Duplin, Lee, Lenoir, Robeson, Sampson, Wilkes, Union and Wilson. At that time, the combined case total was 604.
Since then, there has been an outbreak at a Wayne Farms chicken-processing plant in Dobson, along with the sharp increase at the Tyson plant in Wilkesboro.
Cohen said DHHS has tried to emphasize where major outbreaks are occurring by reporting cases by ZIP code, along with those in nursing homes and residential care facilities.
“We’re also helping to facilitate on-site or close to the plant testing, with Tyson being a good example of that of working with local health departments and the state,” Cohen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.