The state House will address on the chamber floor today a series of COVID-relief bills that include small-business loans, temporary and limited Medicaid expansion and $480 million in public-health spending.
House Bills 1034, 1035, 1037, 1037 and 1043 also were recommended out of the Rules and Operations committee with bipartisan support Wednesday.
HB1037 and Senate Bill 704 contain language that allows for the state Medicaid program to cover uninsured North Carolinians for just COVID-19 testing during the pandemic. It’s a similar stance to what health insurers have agreed to provide.
SB704 cleared the Senate floor Wednesday night.
Medicaid already serves 2.14 million North Carolinians, representing about 21% of the state population.
Medicaid expansion in HB1037 would be provided only for a limited time in the nationwide health emergency, and coverage would not go beyond prevention, testing and treatment of COVID-19.
That means Medicaid coverage for a patient being treated for COVID-19 would not extend to paying for another illness or ailment, such as a heart attack or broken arm. Democratic efforts to remove that stipulation have failed in committee.
SB704 also expands Medicaid coverage for testing for COVID-19.
HB1038 appropriates $480 million in federal funding toward state health-care initiatives.
In most instances, the funding would become available when the bill is signed into law. There is a separate $208 million in federal Medicaid funding in the mix.
The biggest of 15 funding streams provides $100 million toward a COVID-19 Response Research Fund, to be divvied up evenly between the state’s four medical schools — Wake Forest, Duke, East Carolina and UNC Chapel Hill.
The funding would be geared toward: rapid development of a countermeasure of neutralizing antibodies for COVID-19 that can be used as soon as possible to prevent and treat infection; bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible; community testing initiatives; and other research related to COVID-19.
The second largest grant amount is $75 million to the N.C. Healthcare Foundation, which would provide grants to eligible rural hospitals in providing care to COVID-19 patients.
Another $50 million would be directed to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and N.C. Division of Public Safety. It would be used to purchase personal protective equipment, to be dispersed to public- and private-sector health-care providers “deemed essential to the COVID-19 response.”
SB704 provides $61 million to DHHS “for rural and underserved communities especially hit hard by the pandemic,” as well as $22 million to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction toward “continuity of critical school nutrition programs across the state.”
HB1034 triples the amount — from $25 million to $75 million — the state will give to a program that would offer low-interest loans to small North Carolina businesses.
SB704 puts up to $125 million into the small-business loan fund with the requirement that the Golden Leaf Foundation provide $15 in matching funds for every $125 the state contributes.
The House bill uses a $15 match from funds that Golden Leaf sources for every $75 in state monies. Golden Leaf already has been the conduit for $15 million in small-business loans for a total fund of $90 million in the House bill.
HB1039 and SB 704 allow the N.C. Revenue Department to adopt the same federal tax-filing deadline extension.
On March 21, the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced the federal individual and corporate income-tax filing due date for 2019 was being extended from April 15 to July 15.
The two bills permit state N.C. Revenue to adopt the same three-month extension for state individual, corporate and franchise tax filings. The bill also would waive the accrual of interest from April 15 through July 15.
Schorr Johnson, the director of public affairs for N.C. Revenue, said it “will not charge penalties for those filing and paying their taxes after April 15, as long as they file and pay their tax before the updated July 15 deadline.”
