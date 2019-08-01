The N.C. Attorney General’s Office said Thursday the state will gain $522,257 in a multi-state settlement with Cisco Systems Inc. over security surveillance system software.
The software contained flaws that would have permitted unauthorized system access. The overall settlement is worth $6 million.
A coalition of 18 states began investigating Cisco after a former Cisco employee came forward as a whistleblower, alleging that in 2009, Cisco had discovered security flaws in its software sold to the states and the federal government that was designed to control security camera systems.
The flaws would permit unauthorized access to the system, with the potential to control and otherwise manipulate security cameras and the recorded footage.