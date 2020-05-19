North Carolina has cleared the 900,000 mark for state and federal unemployment claimants, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.
The division listed 907,257 individuals as having filed a combined 1.22 million state and federal claims. DES said 549,445 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or 60.6% of all applicants.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 18.2% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were 18,136 new claimants Monday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Overall unemployment insurance benefits payments were at $2.26 billion as of Monday.
The breakdown is: $1.25 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation package; $651.9 million in state benefits, and $364.4 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 16.1% of that money had been used as of Monday morning.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported May 8 that the U.S. unemployment rate climbed from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April. It’s the largest month-over-month increase since the bureau began compiling seasonally adjusted U.S. jobless reports in January 1948.
North Carolina faces its day of reckoning Friday when its April jobless rate is released. Economists have projected a state jobless rate between 12% and 15%.
By comparison, the state jobless rate reached a 33-year peak of 10.9% in 2010 as the state and national economies began their slow recoveries from the Great Recession. The Triad peak was 11.5% in February 2009.
After a GOP supermajority in the legislature dramatically changed the state’s unemployment law in May 2013, $350 is the maximum amount beneficiaries can receive in jobless benefits, and 12 weeks is the maximum number of weeks they can collect.
Because state unemployment benefits are on a sliding scale, the number of weeks can rise up to 20 weeks when the state unemployment rate is 9% or higher.
The maximum number of weeks has been at 12 since January 2017.
The sliding scale is activated only twice a year, on Jan. 1 and July 1 — both based on the average rate for first three months of a six-month cycle. That means January through March for the July 1 trigger, and July, August and September for the Jan. 1 trigger.
The average for January through March was 3.9%, which would keep the maximum number of weekly benefits at 12 on July 1 unless legislators amend the law during the current session.
House Bill 1061, introduced May 6 by state Rep. William Richardson, D-Cumberland, would remove the sliding scale and restore North Carolina’s maximum number of benefit weeks to 26.
The bill has been sent to the House Finance committee, the first of three steps before reaching the House floor.
HB1061 would raise the maximum weekly benefit to $425, still below the $530 a week in state UI benefits provided before the law was changed in 2013. The bill has been sent to the House Finance committee.
The bill also would put into law providing short-term UI benefit compensation for employees whose employers reduces their normal hours of work per week, such as in a furlough situation.
The Senate supported raising the maximum benefit by $50 to $400 in its COVID-19 relief package, but it was removed as part of the compromise with the House.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, told reporters Monday that raising the maximum benefit to $400 or $450 is “not off the table.”
He called the state’s claims-process network “such a mess at the present time. The first thing we need to do is concentrate on what can be done to make sure that people who are entitled to those benefits receive the benefits.
“It really doesn’t make any difference if you increase (the weekly amount) if you’re not getting the checks out to people.”
