The 500 West Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem is gaining a new tenant in the Winston Starts space for small businesses.
The N.C. Center for Cybersecurity will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the tower's fourth floor.
The center is a non-profit organization whose goal is to "position North Carolina as a leader in cybersecurity workforce development at the community level to help existing businesses meet the global demand for a more secure supply chain." Evelyn Re is the director's center.
Steve Lineberger, president of Winston Starts, said the cybersecurity center "is not one of those conventional for-profit residents."
"Winston Starts has agreed to host the center during its formation and launch and expect that it will serve our city, region and state well, possibly helping to spawn new cybersecurity startups.
"We fully expect it will continue growing and have its own home in Winston-Salem in a short time."
The center will be among 23 tenants in the Winston Starts space. It has more than 36,000 square feet in the tower's fourth and fifth floors.
The arrival of Flywheel, a co-networking space provider, and private-equity firm Teall Capital Partners in the fall will put the 18-story building past the 75% capacity threshold with about 72,000 of the 310,091 square feet of rentable space still available.
It’s a remarkable comeback, given that the former GMAC Insurance Building had been vacant for nearly four years until early 2018. It had threatened to become downtown’s largest real-estate white elephant.
Flow Automotive Cos. is the anchor tenant, taking floors 14 to 18 and about 90,000 square feet of space for its workforce of about 140 people. Local business leader and entrepreneur Don Flow is the visionary for the entire renovation project.
Flywheel is taking the eighth floor of the tower, moving from the Center for Design Innovation in the southern district of Wake Forest Innovation Quarter on the opposite side of downtown.
Teall will occupy the entire 12th floor.
CBRE Triad in Greensboro is marketing the tower’s ninth, 10th, 11th and 13th floors as available on five- to 10-year leases.
Other tenants include Salem College’s Center for Women in Entrepreneurship and Business, Wake Forest University’s Center for Private Business, UNC School of the Arts’ Kenan Institute and Forsyth Country Day School on the third floor, and co-developer Grubb Properties on the second floor.
Grubb has taken 2,500 square feet, while 5,000 square feet is being dedicated to the fitness center with men’s and women’s locker rooms for tenants, and the rest for tower-management space.