North Carolina is nearing the 1.5 million mark for overall unemployment insurance benefit claims, the state Division of Employment Security reported Friday.
There have been 1.04 million individual claims and 1.49 million overall as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
With the drop in the state’s labor force in recent months, currently 26% of the 3.99 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were a combined 10,015 new claimants Thursday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
DES said 691,729 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or about 66.7% of the state’s UI benefit claimants.
DES reported that $3.72 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid.
The overall unemployment-benefits payment breakdown is: $1.99 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $899.7 million in state benefits; $810.3 million in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package; and $21.7 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 23.4% of that money had been used as of Friday morning.
That also means that 75% of UI payments to North Carolinians since mid-March have coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
Economists and workers advocates stress the importance of Congress passing an extended round of benefits before the current round expires in late July.
“Making sure that unemployment insurance provides wage replacement to jobless workers is a first step to ensuring a recovery and minimizing the harm of this recession,” said Alexandra Sirota, director of the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“That is why it is critical that the federal UI program is extended ... and why fixing the state UI program before then should be a top priority of all policymakers.”
After a GOP supermajority in the legislature changed the state’s unemployment law in May 2013, the maximum amount beneficiaries can receive in jobless benefits dropped from $530 to $350, and the maximum number of weeks they can collect from 26 to a sliding scale of 12 to 20.
House Bill 1061, introduced May 6 by state Rep. William Richardson, D-Cumberland, would remove the sliding scale and restore North Carolina’s maximum number of benefit weeks to 26. It also would raise the maximum weekly benefit to $425. The bill has been sent to the House Finance committee.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said May 4 he felt confident the Senate’s proposed increase in weekly UI payments to $400 would be considered. The increase was included in the Senate’s CARES Act relief package, but removed by the House from the final version.
Because state unemployment benefits are on a sliding scale, the number of weeks can rise up to 20 weeks when the state unemployment rate is 9% or higher. The state’s rate jumped from 4.3% in March to 12.2% in April.
However, the sliding scale is activated only twice a year, on Jan. 1 and July 1 — both based on the average rate for first three months of a six-month cycle.
That means January through March for the July 1 trigger, and July, August and September for the Jan. 1 trigger.
North Carolina’s unemployment rate nearly tripled from 4.3% in March to 12.2% in April, a stark reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the state’s economy. The state’s May rate will be released June 19.
It is necessary for the legislature to amend the state's UI laws for the sliding scale to reflect sooner the record high state jobless rate.
Economists project the May rate will be significantly higher, because U.S. Labor Department collects employment data during the week that contains the 12th of the month. The May report covers the period of May 10-16.
Individuals without jobs and not actively looking for work are not counted as part of the labor force.
