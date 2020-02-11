The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments increased during November, reversing a recent trend, CoreLogic reported Tuesday.
The rate was 4.8% in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, which includes Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties, according to CoreLogic, a national real-estate research company. Although the rate is down from 5.1% a year ago, it is up from 4.6% in October.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 1.4% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 1.7% a year earlier and unchanged from October. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
Economists say housing markets and lenders are benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties, the 30-day delinquency rate was 5% in November, down from 5.7% a year earlier, but up from 4.9% in October, according to the CoreLogic report..
The delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 1.6%, down from 1.9% a year ago and unchanged from October.
“Overall delinquency rates remain at 20-year lows, spurred on by tight underwriting standards following the onset of the Great Recession, a robust and accelerating economic cycle over the past five years, and the increasing underlying health of the housing economy,” said Frank Martell, the president and chief executive of CoreLogic.
“In the Southeast, the 2018 hurricane season left higher overall delinquency rates in its wake, but the region is finally on the mend,” Martell said.
“As mortgage rates reach a three-year low, we could expect to see stabilization across markets heading into 2020,” he said.
The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners seriously underwater on their mortgage payments dropped slightly during the fourth quarter to 8.3%, Attom Data Solutions, a national real-estate research company, reported Feb. 7. The region had 10,724 residences in that category.
A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 11,050 housing units listed as seriously underwater, or 8.1%.
Many banks and mortgage lenders have accelerated the pace of pushing unsalvageable mortgages through the foreclosure process in recent years.
Their main motivation: Provisions for potential loan losses on commercial and residential mortgages directly their bottom lines.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
