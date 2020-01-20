The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued on a slight downward trend during October, CoreLogic, a national real-estate research company, reported last week.
The rate was 4.6% in the Winston-Salem Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties. The rate was 5.2% a year ago.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 1.4% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 1.6% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
Economists say housing markets and lenders are benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
For the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.9% in October, down from 5.6% a year earlier, while the delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 1.6%, down from 1.9% a year ago.
“The overall decline in delinquency rates in North and South Carolina compared with a year ago reflect the recovery from Hurricanes Florence and Michael,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“Shortly after a natural disaster, we tend to see a spike in delinquency rates. Depending on the extent of devastation, serious delinquency rates generally return to their pre-disaster levels within a year.”
“Home price growth builds homeowner equity and reduces the likelihood of a loan entering foreclosure,” Nothaft said.
The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem area climbed again in December, according to a report from Attom Data Solutions.
The five-county region had 165 filings, up 12.2% from December 2018. However, the filings were down 13.6% from November.
Forsyth, as usual, led the five-county area with 121 filings, up 11% from a year ago and down 4% from November.
Davidson was next at 26 filings, followed by 10 in Stokes and four each for Davie and Yadkin counties.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, had 196 filings, up 81.5% from a year ago, but down 13.6% from November.
Guilford, as typical, had the most at 156, followed by 27 in Rockingham and 13 in Randolph.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
