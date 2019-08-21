GREENSBORO — Banking machine maker Diebold Nixdorf plans to close its assembly plant here by the beginning of 2020, costing roughly 122 local workers their jobs.
The company is moving its assembly work closer to its national headquarters in Ohio, company spokesman Mike Jacobsen said Wednesday.
Employees at the plant on Pleasant Ridge Road, just west of Piedmont Triad International Airport, were told of the impending closure Wednesday morning, Jacobsen said. “It’s just primarily a business decision, not a reflection at all of the quality of their work,” he said.
In line with legal requirements, the company sent Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan a so-called “warning letter” Wednesday, alerting her to the impending shutdown and its impact on the company’s local workforce.
Diebold Nixdorf ranks among the top tier of companies worldwide that make and service automated teller machines.
In its notice of plant closure, the company told Vaughan it “will be terminating all operations at the Greensboro plant” by Dec. 31 or within two weeks thereafter.
Jacobsen said that job terminations would occur on a “rolling basis” starting Nov. 8 as the plant winds down production during the last two months of the year.
“The folks that are impacted are going to receive severance payments commensurate with the length of time they have spent with us,” he said.
They also will be offered career counseling, he added.