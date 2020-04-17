The attorney general of Montana has filed a state court lawsuit against several tobacco manufacturers, including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
Attorney General Tim Fox submitted the complaint Wednesday in an effort to enforce what he considers to be full payments from the Master Settlement Agreement of 1998.
Fox said Montana is owed a combined $43 million, or between $2 million and $5 million a year from 2005 to 2019.
Other defendants include: Reynolds’ parent company, British American Tobacco Plc and affiliates; the parent company and tobacco affiliates of Altria Group Inc., Lorillard Tobacco Co., Liggett & Myers Inc., UST Co.; and three tobacco industry research groups.
“No one gets to take money from Montana’s citizens, particularly when that money is owed for serious corporate wrongdoing, and especially when that money is intended to keep Montanans safe and healthy,” Fox said.
The manufacturers agreed in 1998 to settle lawsuits that 46 state attorneys general — including North Carolina’s — brought over smoking-related health care costs.
The companies are paying the states at least $206 billion over 20-plus years. The agreement also sets marketing limits on the companies.
Most states, including North Carolina, have redirected their MSA funding away from public-health initiatives to other areas, typically their General Fund.
In the complaint, Fox alleges “the defendants refuse to pay to Montana the withheld portion of its MSA payments unless and until Montana litigates each year’s dispute.”
“However, it takes more than one year to litigate each dispute for each year’s withheld payment, which creates an ever-increasing backlog of disputes.
“Worse, even if Montana prevails in a dispute, the defendants refuse to make full payment to Montana until they resolve their analogous disputes for that year with all other MSA states.”
Reynolds said Friday it had no comment on the lawsuit.
In July 2018, Montana reached a deal with the main U.S. tobacco manufacturers and other industry groups in which the state gained $30.4 million as part of a MSA resolution regarding payments due in 2004.
Fox said at that time there were additional annual MSA escrow amounts in dispute.
A provision in the MSA allows manufacturers to pay less — and put that money into an escrow account — if they lose market share to smaller companies that weren’t part of the deal. Some smaller manufacturers have since joined the agreement.
In November 2017, an agreement was reached in the escrow dispute with North Carolina and 25 other states and the nation’s largest tobacco manufacturers.
Montana, meanwhile, chose to pursue a state court path with the manufacturers, and to ply a strategy of not agreeing to settle for less than it was owed.
Montana has said 19 tobacco companies have declined to make full annual payments to the state.
The manufacturers jointly said Montana was falling short on its enforcement obligations related to non-participating manufacturers.
