A modified version of certificate-of-need regulatory changes is headed to the Senate floor with sponsors hoping that a small-step approach will gain House approval.
The latest version of House Bill 126 cleared the Senate Rules and Operations committee Tuesday. It could be heard on the Senate floor during Tuesday's afternoon session.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, applied the “gut and replace” strategy to the bill June 27 to add the CON language.
A CON is required before a health-care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things. There are 28 health-care scenarios affected by the law, which took effect in 1978.
The primary goal is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.
If the Senate passes the current version of HB126, it would be sent back to the House for approval of changes.
Given that the House has been reluctant in recent years to make changes to CON laws, it’s likely the House would reject the latest version.
That means the two chambers could enter negotiations over the two versions of HB126, or House leadership could choose to shelve the bill for the rest of the 2019 session.
Previous CON bills in the Senate called for repealing the laws or allowing exemptions for ambulatory surgical centers to attract more providers, including for-profit groups.
The latest version of HB126 inserted limited CON law exemptions that would affect psychiatric facilities, kidney-disease dialysis centers, intermediate care facilities, chemical-dependency treatment facilities and some continuing care retirement centers.
However, ambulatory surgical centers were not included.
An amendment to HB126, approved Monday, would make urban counties — those with more than 300,000 in population — exempt from some CON laws as it relates to dialysis treatment centers after the law had been in place three years.
The amendment would double the amount — from $2 million to $4 million — the capital expenditure that a provider can make without triggering a CON review.
Existing single-specialty ambulatory surgical centers would be allowed to add other specialties without CON review once the law has been in effect for 18 months.
The inherent competitive limitations in the CON laws have helped fortify the revenue streams of not-for-profit health-care systems, such as Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
People in favor of repealing CON laws claim that adding competition, particularly from for-profit groups, would lead to the opening of a host of new services and facilities, including more acute-care hospitals, diagnostic centers and rehabilitation centers.
They say competition would force more providers to lower fees for high-risk procedures. Several cost-comparison websites have shown the costs of some of those procedures can vary by tens of thousands of dollars within a region.
“Those entities, already in the market, understandably don’t want competition,” Krawiec said. “Without competition, health care costs will continue to rise.”
CON supporters say ending the law would allow for-profit groups to cherry-pick the most profitable medical procedures, leaving not-for-profit hospitals to handle in their emergency departments more of the sickest of the sick, who often don’t have health insurance.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and a fierce CON opponent, agreed that while the bill has been weakened compared with a full CON repeal, it at least requires health-care providers to begin construction on their CON-approved projects within two years if the project cost is less than $50 million and within four years if it is more than $50 million.
“Reducing health-care costs and improving access should be a first priority for all of us. I think most agree that CON reform will achieve some of that,” Krawiec said. “This is a good place to start.”
The N.C. Healthcare Association opposes repealing CON laws, saying they would cost thousands of health-care jobs statewide, including in rural communities.
“At a time of significant change in health care in our state, we believe now is not the time to discuss changes to the law,” spokeswoman Julie Henry said.
Hise said that if there is hospital opposition, it's "because they haven't read the bill. It assists hospitals to perform their duties and benefits existing providers."