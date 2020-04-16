A modest uptick in sales, coupled with lower expenses, enabled Insteel Industries Inc. to post Thursday a nearly fourfold surge in second-quarter net income to $4.36 million.
However, Insteel president and chief executive H.O. Woltz III warned that "our (third-quarter) visibility is limited due to the on-going uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 and the additional mitigation measures that may be pursued by governmental authorities to combat the pandemic."
Insteel reported 23 cents in diluted earnings, compared with 2 cents in the first quarter and 5 cents a year ago.
First-quarter sales rose 2.6% to $114.8 million, while cost of sales fell 5.1% to $99.6 million.
Insteel said it benefited from "robust demand for concrete reinforcement products, partially offset by the on-going margin pressure from low-priced import competition."
"The strong shipping performance for the quarter was driven by increased construction activity in most markets, supported by more favorable weather conditions relative to the prior year quarter."
The second-quarter profit increase came even though Insteel had $1.38 million in income tax expenses, compared with $354,000 a year ago.
Insteel reported that as of March 31, it had no debt and $40.4 million of cash on hand.
"Considering our debt-free balance sheet, significant cash on hand and highly variable cost structure, we believe that Insteel is well-positioned to successfully navigate through this challenging environment," Woltz said.
Insteel said it "continued to contend with the surge in low-priced imports of PC strand resulting from the increased production of downstream products by foreign producers to circumvent the Section 232 tariffs and expand their market share in the U.S."
In March 2018, the Trump administration placed 25% stainless-steel tariffs on Chinese and other imports.
Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.
Because Insteel is a large purchaser of steel for its product mix, it relies on sourcing lower-cost raw material from foreign countries for the 25% of its business not tied to a federal contract.
Woltz has said the Trump administration “is firmly committed to its steel trade policy. The only reasonable resolution of these distortions is to extend the Section 232 tariff to include downstream products.”
Woltz has stressed in previous quarters that Insteel “has no plans to reduce employment levels due to the potential for tariffs on imports of steel products.”
Stephen Simpson, a contributing analyst with SeekingAlpha.com, has said Insteel “remains stuck between having to overpay for wire rod and having to compete with imported downstream products that use cheaper inputs, leading to severe gross margin pressure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.